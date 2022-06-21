The Newest TVS Components Double ProTek Devices' 2022 Circuit Protection Offerings for Military / Aerospace and Industrial Application Circuit Protection for Transients Like High Voltage Spikes and More
TEMPE, Ariz., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProTek Devices has added circuit protection devices to its family of high-powered surface mount transient voltage suppression components that provide circuit protection in numerous military / aerospace and industrial applications. These applications include relay drives, motor start-and-stop electromagnetic field protection, module lightning protection, and secondary lightning protection in AC/DC applications.
The new addition is the SM15KWExxA/CA series. Together with the SM30KWExxA/CA series introduced in March, the family of TVS components provide broad circuit protection for across military / aerospace and industrial applications. Both families of products are now currently sampling. The SM15KWExxA/CA series consists of around a dozen devices with rated stand-off voltages from 15.0 to 78.0 volts. The SM30KWExxA/CA series of TVS components also have around a dozen device options with rated stand-off voltages from 16.0 to 78.0 volts.
The parts all boast compliance with the standard for environmental conditions and test procedures for airborne equipment, RTCA DO-160G. Specifically, they meet section 22 for lightning induced transient susceptibility. The test methods and procedures help verify the capability of equipment to withstand a selection of transients defined in the section, intended to represent induced effects of lightning.
In addition, the newest SM15KWExxA/CA series is compatible with IEC standards 61000-4-2 (ESD): air plus or minus 15kV, contact plus or minus 8kV; with 61000-4-4 (EFT): 40A, 5/50 ns; and with 61000-4-5 (surge): 60kW, 8/20 microseconds. It provides 15 kilowatts peak pulse power per line (typical = 10/1000 microseconds). It also boasts unidirectional and bidirectional configurations while also allowing for easy mounting to a printed circuit board. Finally, the SM15KWExxA/CA series is RoHS and REACH compliant.
The SM30KWExxA/CA series features waveforms (pin injection) three and four - level five; and waveform 5A - level four. Other features include a low clamping voltage and 30 kilowatts peak pulse power per line (typical = 10/1000 microseconds). In addition, they provide engineers with the ability for unidirectional and bidirectional configurations and easy mounting on printed circuit boards. These parts are all also RoHS and REACH compliant.
Mechanical Details and Availability Information
The SM15KWExxA/CA is delivered in a DFN-2-KW molded surface mount package with an approximate weight of just 2.5 grams. Other mechanical characteristics include lead-free pure-tin plating and a solder reflow temperature of (pure-tin - Sn, 100) 260-270 degrees Celsius. It has a flammability rating of UL 94V-0. A data sheet is available.
ProTek Devices' SM30KWExxA/CA series of TVS components have an approximate weight of just 1.2 grams. The component comes in a molded surface mount package. Other mechanical and packaging characteristics include operating and storage temperatures of -55 to 150 degrees Celsius. Packaging is lead-free 100 percent tin plating. The components perform with a solder reflow temperature of 260 degrees Celsius, 10 seconds. Finally, the series also has a flammability rating of UL 94V-0. A data sheet is also available.
Both families of TVS components are available on 24mm tape and reel, per EIA standard 481, in minimum quantities of 1,000. Pricing information and purchasing details can be obtained by contacting any authorized worldwide distributor, representative, or directly with ProTek Devices. These sales resources are available throughout North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and more. Full contact information for all regions can be found at the company website.
ProTek Devices' circuit protection components include transient voltage suppressors, TVS diodes, steering diode TVS arrays, and other modules and components. They are used worldwide in numerous applications to guard against various electric transient surges and high voltage spikes that can damage electronics investments. This includes in aerospace subsystems, automotive subsystems, computing interfaces, consumer electronics, industrial and instrumentation equipment, medical devices, military subsystems, and in networking and communications equipment.
About ProTek Devices
In business nearly 30 years, ProTek Devices™ is a privately held semiconductor company. It offers a comprehensive product line of circuit protection devices. Its transient voltage suppressors (TVS array), steering diode TVS arrays, component modules, and more are widely used worldwide. Household brands and many other companies use them to deliver enhanced safety and to protect investments they make in electronics designs, across industrial to consumer products. Circuit protection is provided against lightning; electrostatic discharge (ESD); electrical fast transients (EFT), nuclear electromagnetic pulses (NEMP); inductive switching; electromagnetic interference / radio frequency interference (EMI / RFI), and more. ProTek Devices is based in Tempe, Ariz. Sales distributors and representatives are available across the US, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and more. Additional information is available at http://www.protekdevices.com.
Note: Whether noted or not, references to certain words or names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
###
Media Contact
ProTek Devices Sales, ProTek Devices, 1-602-414-5109, service@protekdevices.com
Rafael L., Emissary Communications, 1-818-209-7464, rafael@emissarypr.com
SOURCE ProTek Devices