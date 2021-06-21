TEMPE, Ariz., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProTek Devices has introduced two new ultra-low capacitance (less than 3 pF) low leakage current (less than 10nA) thyristor array and steering diode combination devices for circuit protection in consumer entertainment and networking devices like set top boxes and modems. They specifically provide surge protection in high-speed data interfaces.
ProTek Devices' TRV24-4LC and TRV24-2LC are also ideal for gateway devices, routers, and other ADSL / VDSL / G.Fast interfaces. The TRV24-4LC is designed for circuit protection in up to four data lines while the TRV24-2LC is for two data lines.
These 24V thyristor array and steering diode combination devices are compatible with circuit protection IEC standards 61000-4-2 (ESD): air 15kV, contact 8kV and with 61000-4-5 (surge) : 35 A, 8/20 microseconds. They are also compatible with the ITU K20/K21 standard and Telcordia GR-1089-CORE (surge): 50A, 2/10 microseconds standard. In addition, they are RoHS and REACH compliant.
Mechanical Details and Availability Information
ProTek Devices' TRV24-4LC and TRV24-2LC have an approximate weight of just 16 milligrams. The components come in a molded JEDEC SOT-23-6 package. Other mechanical and packaging characteristics include operating and storage temperatures of -55 to 150 degrees Celsius and lead matte tin plating. The components perform with a solder reflow temperature of 250 ± 5 degrees Celsius. Their flammability rating is UL 94V-0.
The parts are available on 8mm tape and reel, per EIA standard 481. Pricing information and purchasing details can be obtained by contacting any authorized worldwide distributor, representative, or directly with ProTek Devices. These sales resources are available throughout North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and more. Full contact information for all regions can be found at the company website.
ProTek Devices' circuit protection components include transient voltage suppressors, TVS diodes, steering diode TVS arrays, and other modules and components. They are used worldwide in a variety of applications to guard against various ESD, EFT, EMI, EMF, lightning, and other electricity surges and high voltage spikes that can damage electronics investments. This includes in aerospace subsystems, automotive subsystems, computing interfaces, consumer electronics, industrial and instrumentation equipment, medical devices, military subsystems, and in networking and communications equipment.
About ProTek Devices
In business nearly 30 years, ProTek Devices™ is a privately held semiconductor company. It offers a comprehensive product line of circuit protection devices. Its transient voltage suppressors (TVS array), steering diode TVS arrays, component modules, and more are widely used worldwide. Household brands and many other companies use them to deliver enhanced safety and protect investments they make in electronics designs, across industrial to consumer products. Circuit protection is provided against lightning; electrostatic discharge (ESD); electrical fast transients (EFT), nuclear electromagnetic pulses (NEMP); inductive switching; electromagnetic interference / radio frequency interference (EMI / RFI), and more. ProTek Devices is based in Tempe, Ariz. Sales distributors and representatives are available across the US, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and more. Additional information is available online.
