TEMPE, Ariz., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProTek Devices has introduced a series of high-powered surface mount TVS components for circuit protection from electromagnetic field, lightning, and other electrical fast transients in high power applications. These new devices for motors and relays are provided in that industry's lowest-profile packaging compared with competing solutions.
ProTek Devices' SM15KWExxA/CA series have an approximate weight of just 2.5 grams and the components come in a molded DFN-2-KW package. This provides a space-saving feature with no performance penalties compared with competing surface mount technology solutions.
The SM15KWExxA/CA series are ideal for motor start-and-stop EMF protection and with relay drives. They are AEC-Q101 qualified for automotive subsystems. In addition, they provide module lightning protection and secondary lightning protection. The series provides 15 kilowatts of peak pulse power dissipation for an 10/1000 microsecond waveform.
The SM15KWExxA/CA series are RTCA DO-160G compliant. They are also compatible with IEC standards 61000-4-2 (ESD): air ±15kV, Contact ±8kV; with 61000-4-4 (EFT): 40A, 5/50ns; and with 61000-4-5 (surge): 60kW, 8/20 microseconds. And they are also RoHS and REACH compliant.
The devices offer unidirectional and bidirectional configurations and easy mounting to a printed circuit board. The series consists of five components, ranging from 24V to 70V. These include part numbers SM15KWE24A for 24V, SM15KWE30A at 30V, SM15KWE36A at 36V, the SM15KWE48A at 48V, and the SM15KWE70A at 70V.
Mechanical Details and Availability Information
Other mechanical and packaging characteristics include operating and storage temperatures of -55 to 150 degrees Celsius and lead-free pure tin plating. The TVS components perform with a solder reflow temperature of 260-270 degrees Celsius. Their flammability rating is UL 94V-0.
This TVS component series is provided on -T7 or -T13 tape and reel, per EIA Standard 481, in quantities starting at 200 and 1,500 units, respectively. Pricing information and purchasing details can be obtained by contacting any authorized worldwide distributor, representative, or directly with ProTek Devices. These sales sources are available throughout North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and more. Full contact information for all regions can be found at the company website.
ProTek Devices' circuit protection components include transient voltage suppressors, TVS diodes, steering diode TVS arrays, and other modules and components. They are used worldwide in a variety of applications to guard against various EFT, EMI, EMF, lightning, and other high voltage spikes that can damage electronics investments. This includes in aerospace subsystems, automotive subsystems, computing interfaces, consumer electronics, industrial and instrumentation equipment, medical devices, military subsystems, and in networking and communications equipment.
About ProTek Devices
In business nearly 30 years, ProTek Devices™ is a privately held semiconductor company. It offers a comprehensive product line of circuit protection devices. Its transient voltage suppressors (TVS array), steering diode TVS arrays, component modules, and more are widely used worldwide. Household brands and many other companies use them to deliver enhanced safety and protect investments they make in electronics designs, across industrial to consumer products. Circuit protection is provided against lightning; electrostatic discharge (ESD); electrical fast transients (EFT), nuclear electromagnetic pulses (NEMP); inductive switching; electromagnetic interference / radio frequency interference (EMI / RFI), and more. ProTek Devices is based in Tempe, Ariz. Sales distributors and representatives are available across the US, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and more. Additional information is available at http://www.protekdevices.com.
Note: Whether noted or not, references to certain words or names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Sales, ProTek Devices, 1-602-414-5109, ussales@protekdevices.com
Rafael L., Emissary Communications, Inc., 8182097464, rafael@emissarypr.com
SOURCE ProTek Devices