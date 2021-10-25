TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProTek Devices has introduced a steering diode / transient voltage suppressor array (TVS array) for circuit protection in common computing interfaces like HDMI and DVI, USB, SATA and PCIe, and more. It provides an ultra-low capacitance of 0.3pF, typical for I/O to ground.
The new device part number is the PLR0504FN5. It is compatible with the IEC standards 61000-4-2 (ESD): air plus or minus 15kV and contact plus or minus 8kV, with 61000-4-4 (EFT): 40A, 5/50ns, and with 61000-4-5 (surge): 3A - 8/20 microseconds. The new component also offers ESD protection of 25 kilovolts for four data lines. In addition, it offers low leakage current of 0.1 microampere. ProTek Devices' PLR0504FN5 is also RoHS and REACH compliant. Finally, at higher operating frequencies or faster edge rates, insertion loss and signal integrity are a major concern. This new device, in conjunction with passive components integrated into a TVS / filter network, can be used for EMI / RFI protection for such a scenario.
Mechanical Details and Availability Information
ProTek Devices' PLR0504FN5 has an approximate weight of just five milligrams. The component comes in a molded DFN-5 package. Other mechanical and packaging characteristics include operating and storage temperatures of -55 to 150 degrees Celsius and lead-free pure-tin plating (annealed). The components perform with a solder reflow temperature (pure tin: Sn, 100) of 260 to 270 degrees Celsius. It also has a flammability rating of UL 94V-0.
The part is available on 8mm tape and reel, per EIA standard 481, in minimum quantities of 6,000. Pricing information and purchasing details can be obtained by contacting any authorized worldwide distributor, representative, or directly with ProTek Devices. These sales resources are available throughout North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and more. Full contact information for all regions can be found at the company website.
ProTek Devices' circuit protection components include transient voltage suppressors, TVS diodes, steering diode TVS arrays, and other modules and components. They are used worldwide in numerous applications to guard against various electric transient surges and high voltage spikes that can damage electronics investments. This includes in aerospace subsystems, automotive subsystems, computing interfaces, consumer electronics, industrial and instrumentation equipment, medical devices, military subsystems, and in networking and communications equipment.
About ProTek Devices
In business nearly 30 years, ProTek Devices™ is a privately held semiconductor company. It offers a comprehensive product line of circuit protection devices. Its transient voltage suppressors (TVS array), steering diode TVS arrays, component modules, and more are widely used worldwide. Household brands and many other companies use them to deliver enhanced safety and to protect investments they make in electronics designs, across industrial to consumer products. Circuit protection is provided against lightning; electrostatic discharge (ESD); electrical fast transients (EFT), nuclear electromagnetic pulses (NEMP); inductive switching; electromagnetic interference / radio frequency interference (EMI / RFI), and more. ProTek Devices is based in Tempe, Ariz. Sales distributors and representatives are available across the US, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and more. Additional information is available at https://www.protekdevices.com.
