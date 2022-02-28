INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proteus Discovery Group, a litigator-led eDiscovery services and consulting firm, today announced it is expanding its e-discovery offering with the addition of Relativity's cloud-based solution, RelativityOne. With RelativityOne, Proteus will host data in a single, secure SaaS platform that spans the full breadth of e-discovery.
Proteus is frequently engaged both as a managed services provider and on a project basis for large, time-sensitive document reviews and productions. They selected RelativityOne because of its unique abilities in handling large and complex data sets, enabling an excellent reviewer experience, and providing first-class cybersecurity. Further, Proteus's financial independence allows them to provide Relativity's industry-leading sophistication at a right-sized, right-price approach based on each unique project or client profile.
With the secure and powerful RelativityOne product, Proteus will be able to further leverage its e-discovery expertise to provide more value and better results for its clients. Additionally, moving to the cloud gives Proteus the added scalability needed in today's data-centric society and allows them to build expertise and IP on top of one connected, global solution. RelativityOne also gives Proteus the flexibility to choose solutions from the Relativity App Hub that best suits their unique workflows across different stages of the Electronic Discovery Reference Model —and solve data challenges outside of e-discovery.
The App Hub includes DiscoveryMaster, a Relativity integration that automates project metrics and QC stats. DiscoveryMaster's developers include the Proteus leadership team. It is standard on all document review projects performed by Proteus, and is licensed to eDiscovery service providers, law firms, and consulting firms across the globe.
"I have worked closely with Relativity for over a decade as a litigator, eDiscovery consultant, and software developer. I'm thrilled to partner with them and offer our clients the most powerful eDiscovery software in the market with a clear and compelling price structure," said Ray Biederman, Co-Founder and CEO of Proteus Discovery Group.
"We are thrilled to see Proteus Discovery Group offer RelativityOne to its clients," said James Zinn, Director of Commercial Partnerships at Relativity. "The scalability and security of RelativityOne, coupled with Proteus Discovery Group's expertise in handling high-stakes matters will drive great ongoing value for their clients."
About Proteus Discovery Group
Proteus Discovery Group is a litigator-led eDiscovery services and consulting firm. Founded by four AmLaw 100 alumni in 2015, Proteus provides managed services and project-specific support, including acting as eDiscovery counsel through its affiliation with Mattingly Burke Cohen & Biderman, LLP. Clients include AmLaw 100 and regional law firms, publicly traded corporations, national non-profits, and more. To learn more, contact info@proteusdiscovery.com or visit http://www.proteusdiscovery.com.
About Relativity
Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.
