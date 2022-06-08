Mobile messaging provider ProTexting is introducing a new feature: Shopify Abandoned Cart SMS Reminder Alerts. Businesses can now send automated text messages to customers who leave items in their online shopping carts, reminding them to complete purchases.
According to ProTexting CTO Petar Kassov, "Abandoned shopping carts are a common issue for e-commerce businesses. Many new sellers don't realize how widespread it is. According to one study, close to 70% of online shopping carts are abandoned. People are busy and distracted, put items in a cart, then forget about them. But many customers will return to complete the purchase if they're given a timely reminder. Sending reminders via SMS message is the most efficient way to alert the customer."
"Another statistic worth noting is that shopping cart abandonment varies according to the device, with the highest rates associated with mobile devices at over 80%. When your customers are shopping by phone, sending them text message reminders is a great way to lower abandonment."
Features of Shopping Cart Abandonment App
This new Shopify text message feature includes:
- Supports SMS messages up to 480 characters.
- 15 minutes is the minimum time required before a message is sent.
- Alerts are automatically sent to incomplete shopping carts (i.e. customer never finished the purchase).
- Only one alert is sent per shopping cart, due to compliance.
- If the customer clears the cart and starts over, another alert is triggered (if the cart is abandoned once again).
- ProTexting provides detailed statistics, such as total SMS messages sent, completed orders, success rate, and total revenue so you can track your results.
- Support for data tags, such as store name, shopping cart URL, etc. This lets you track shopping cart data for different stores.
Kassov says, "Our automated shopping cart alerts help to improve communication and revenue for online store owners by cutting down on shopping cart abandonment. While email alerts can work, open rates are much higher for text messages, around 98%. Getting a quick reminder will often motivate the customer to return to the site and complete their transaction."
ProTexting provides flexible text message marketing solutions for businesses and agencies of all sizes in multiple industries. They are constantly adding and refining features to help their clients get better results with their SMS campaigns. Among ProTexting customers are many e-commerce sellers who use platforms such as Shopify and Amazon seller central.
