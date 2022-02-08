BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Provar, a leading test automation platform for Salesforce and Salesforce applications, is kicking off 2022 by earning top G2 rankings for customer satisfaction and momentum for the Winter 2022 review period.
G2 is a software marketplace that scores products and vendors based on reviews gathered from the user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks.
Provar ranks No. 1 in the G2 Momentum Grid Report for Test Automation. This grid is designed to spotlight companies that are outpacing industry growth by delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of their users. The Momentum Grid identifies products that are on a high growth trajectory based on user satisfaction scores, employee growth and digital presence.
Provar also earned a Leader badge in the Test Automation category for Winter 2022 and ranks among the Top 5 test automation software solutions overall.
Within the Test Automation category, Provar ranked high among business of all sizes:
- Enterprises ranked Provar No. 4 among all Test Automation solutions.
- Mid Market organizations ranked Provar above the 90th percentile for "Ease of Doing Business With" (96%), "Ease of Setup" (96%) and "Ease of Administration" (96%).
- Small Businesses ranked Provar above average for "Ease of Doing Business With" (97%) and "Quality of Support" (98%).
In summary, Provar earned the following badges for top-level performance in the Winter 2022 review period:
- "Momentum Leader," "Leader" and "Leader Enterprise" in three categories: Test Automation, Continuous Integration and Software Testing
- "Easiest to Do Business With" in Enterprise Test Automation and Small-Business Continuous Integration categories
- "Leader in Europe" for the Test Automation category
- "Leader Mid-Market" in Test Automation category
"There is nothing more rewarding than receiving stellar reviews from our customers," said Alexa Cash, director of customer success at Provar. "Customers want tests that don't break and that integrate with their pipeline seamlessly. These rankings help us see we're on the right track with delivering on our mission to enable end-to-end testing at a great price with exceptional service."
These strong customer reviews align with employee reviews Provar has received on GlassDoor, earning an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars from employees. These reviews showed Provar excelling in three categories: culture and values, work/life balance and strong senior management.
*About Provar*
Provar pairs intuitive testing solutions with world-class service to help teams capitalize on their Salesforce investment with a robust and scalable solution designed to improve release agility, drive down system errors and advance innovation. Visit provartesting.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Cristin Connelly Zegers, Cathey.co for Provar, 4049316752, cristin@cathey.co
SOURCE Provar