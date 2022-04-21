Attendees can visit Provar at Booth G5 where they can learn more about Provar's solutions and sign up to be a beta user of the company's new offering, Test Manager.
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Provar, a leading test automation platform for Salesforce and Salesforce applications, will be in attendance as a gold level sponsor at Salesforce TrailblazerDX on April 27-28 at the Moscone West Convention Center in downtown San Francisco.
Gabe Rodriguez, product research & innovation manager for Provar will speak on Wednesday, April 27, day one of the conference. His talk, "A Holistic Approach to Salesforce Test Automation," will allow attendees to gain a holistic view of the challenges of traditional software testing in the complex Salesforce testing ecosystem and provide a roadmap for leaders to overcome implementation roadblocks. You can listen to Gabe at 1:30 pm on April 27 in the Sycamore Theater.
The Provar team will also participate in the Developer Demo Jam. In this Campfire Session the latest innovations on the Salesforce platform from six AppExchange apps, including Provar, will be featured in three-minute demos and the audience will choose a winner. You can be a part of the action at 2:30 pm on April 27 at the AppExchange Campfire.
Attendees can visit Provar at Booth G5 where they can learn more about Provar's solutions and sign up to be a beta user of the company's new offering, Test Manager.
Provar is a Salesforce-first solution, with a product team that remains current and aligned with each new release of Salesforce so that users who depend on smooth transitions to each new version of Salesforce can focus on driving business innovation. Provar's simple, no-code solution is designed to simplify test automation for enterprise users and lets them test full business processes in Salesforce and beyond, combining both UI and API actions to deliver comprehensive coverage.
About Provar
Provar pairs intuitive testing solutions with world-class service to help teams capitalize on their Salesforce investment with a robust and scalable solution designed to improve release agility, drive down system errors and advance innovation. Visit provartesting.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Cristin Connelly Zegers, Cathey Communications for Provar, 404-931-6752, cristin@cathey.co
SOURCE Provar