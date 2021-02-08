SPOKANE, Wash., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proven Compliance Solutions Inc. (PCS), recognized throughout the industry for its excellence in North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) Reliability Standards compliance consulting services, is pleased to announce the addition of Andrew Gallo, JD, CCEP to its staff as Director, Compliance Consulting. Andrew joins PCS after spending almost eleven years with Austin Energy (AE) in Austin, Texas, where he stood up the compliance program and, most recently, served as Director, Corporate Compliance Programs. He has led eight full audits concerning compliance with the NERC Standards and/or ERCOT regulatory requirements and one TO/TOP recertification when AE set up a new control center. The companies he represented received significant positive feedback from the audit teams involved in those audits.
Andrew will use that experience and understanding of the NERC Standards, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) Protocols, Operating Guides and Other Binding Documents, and the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) substantive rules to assist entities throughout North America in meeting various compliance requirements.
Crystal Musselman, PCS President & CEO, had this to say about Andrew joining the PCS team: "After we posted the position, we were excited when Andrew responded. Several of our team members have known Andrew for a decade or more. He brings an extensive background in NERC compliance and specific expertise in Texas RE, ERCOT and PUCT matters. I'm sure he will hit the ground running."
Before joining AE, Andrew was the first Chief Compliance Officer for Seattle City Light (SCL) where he created the company's compliance program and led it through its first NERC audit. Before SCL, he spent six years with ERCOT as Assistant General Counsel, where he supported the finance group, system operations, market operations, planning and other groups. Throughout his career, Andrew has participated in numerous industry groups and committees, bringing added strength to PCS and its clients. He is the immediate past Chair of the NERC Standards Committee and served as Chair of the Texas Reliability Entity Regional Standards Committee. He has also chaired the ERCOT NERC Standards Review Subcommittee (NSRS).
Because of his vast industry experience, AE asked him to serve in several interim roles, including as V.P. over the entire Electric Service Delivery organization, which included planning, transmission/distribution operations and construction, troubleshooters, GIS, emergency operations and other areas. He also served as the project manager for AE's "zero-based budget" project and the City of Austin's small cell (5G wireless) implementation project.
In addition, Andrew has presented at numerous Compliance and Law Forums and been the instructor at EUCI, Inc.'s NERC Compliance Fundamentals and NERC CIP Training courses. He has also presented targeted compliance instruction to assist companies in creating a compliance program and meeting compliance requirements.
Since 1987, Andrew's career positions include:
- Director, Corporate Compliance Programs (Austin Energy)
- Director, District Energy & Cooling (Interim) (Austin Energy)
- VP, Electric Service Delivery (Interim) (Austin Energy)
- Director, Reliability Compliance (Austin Energy)
- VP, Compliance (Calpine Corporation)
- Chief Compliance Officer (Seattle City Light)
- Assistant General Counsel (ERCOT)
- Attorney (Amoco Corporation/BP America)
About joining the PCS team, Andrew said, "I am very excited to join the PCS team. Their depth of leadership, experience and talent in the industry is something I witnessed firsthand. Their determination to deliver exceptional services to their clients made them a clear choice for the next phase of my career. I hope to bring yet another resource to PCS and walk with them on their path of commitment to excellence."
PCS NERC Compliance Consulting Services has an unsurpassed track record in helping its customers succeed in NERC Regional Entity audits. Whether you need support in the area of Operations and Planning or Critical Infrastructure Protection, Generation Facility, Solar Facility, Wind Facility or Battery Storage site, PCS has the technical expertise and program management skills to help you attain your compliance goals. PCS delivers compliance interpretations based on extensive auditing experience, coupled with programs and processes that provide you confidence for your company's compliance.
For information on how PCS can support your organization's compliance needs, please contact Dale Zahn at 509-504-5496 or visit our website at http://www.provencompliance.com.
