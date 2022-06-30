OCR facilitates uploading personal information for digital forms completion, reducing burden for patients and staff while increasing data accuracy
NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RevSpring, the leading provider of healthcare patient engagement and payment solutions, today announced the addition of OCR (Optical Character Recognition) technology to its preservice suite of patient engagement solutions. This new functionality allows patients to quickly and accurately complete digital forms, reducing the administrative burden on staff during the preservice registration process, while increasing convenience for patients.
RevSpring makes the completion of forms streamlined with OCR, eliminating common errors that create time-consuming and expensive problems, such as insurance claim denials. Using the camera on a personal device (cell phone, tablet or computer), patients upload images, such as drivers' licenses and medical insurance cards. OCR then scans the images and converts the content to text. This process can be configured according to providers' needs so the gathered information precisely fulfills specific data requirements. This new OCR capability greatly advances speed and convenience for patients who experience RevSpring's Arrived™ Patient Intake Solution.
"Providing OCR to improve accuracy and ease of use is just the latest example of RevSpring's commitment to leveraging technology to improve the patient experience while easing the administrative load for our customers," said Howard Bright, CTO, patient engagement and analytics at RevSpring. "RevSpring customers will benefit from a streamlined forms completion process that is more modern and efficient, saving time for patients and healthcare staff, while reducing inaccurate data entry."
Healthcare information errors are a leading cause of insurance claim denials. A major study in 2022 found that missing or invalid claim data was second only to registration eligibility issues for causing claim denials. Thousands of dollars in lost healthcare revenue are attributed to insurance denials, with some industry experts estimating that up to 65% of denials are never resolved due to a lack of staff time to work on the denied claims. RevSpring customers that use OCR to streamline the forms completion process increase the accuracy of data captured at intake, eliminating costly errors that can lead to insurance claim denials.
Sample use cases with RevSpring's new OCR functionality include:
- Patients upload a driver's license as part of their appointment check-in process. Data that can be pulled from a driver's license image includes name, date of birth, home address, and driver's license number. Using OCR from RevSpring eliminates the need for patients to manually enter that information on the check-in form or any subsequent forms.
- Patients upload an insurance card, which gives healthcare providers an image of the document. The OCR technology can pull information, such as the subscriber name, identification and group ID numbers, co-pay amounts and insurance company information, into discreet field level data. RevSpring also offers a separate solution to verify that information is up-to-date and subscribers are still eligible for coverage.
Leveraging RevSpring's strong integrations with EMR/EHR vendors, the information gathered during the data collection and OCR process can be passed back to the host system as a PDF, image, and/or at the field level.
