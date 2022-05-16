Provincial Development Group Invited to Join the FPA Marketplace Platform
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Provincial Development Group is pleased to announce that we have been invited to join the FPA Marketplace, an internal resource providing valuable products and services to members of the Financial Planning Association®(FPA®).
As a professional services firm that exclusively serves the Wealth Management Sector, this opportunity to be part of the FPA Marketplace, and expand our growing relationship with the FPA and their membership, is a unique opportunity for all parties.
The FPA Marketplace is a valuable resource, providing exclusive access and member benefits, to products and services that enhance the professional development and businesses of FPA members.
Learn More at:
https://fpa.chalicenetwork.com/marketplace/practicemanagementdiscovery/
About Provincial Development Group, LLC
Provincial Development Group serves Wealth Management Firms by equipping their leaders to lead more effectively, build scale and realize sustainable growth. Our holistic approach enables us to identify and resolve root causes that impede transformative progress. We help our clients achieve meaningful results through an engaged and dynamic collaboration, that transcends the traditional parameters of consulting. The foundation of our effectiveness hinges upon high-trust client relationships. This enables us to communicate what our clients need to hear, rather than the confines of only what they want to hear. Our north star of success is to serve the best interests of our clients.
About the Financial Planning Association® (FPA®)
The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®) is the leading membership organization for CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals and those engaged in the financial planning process. FPA is the CFP® professional's partner in planning by helping them realize their vision of professional fulfillment through practice support, learning, advocacy, and networking.
