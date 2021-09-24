NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProWire has been granted U.S. Patent 11,089,341, which covers its proprietary real-time streaming technology related to its CrowdFlex® product.

ProWire Obtains US Patent for Its Real-Time Streaming Technology

ProWire's patented technology enables the streaming of real-time audio channels to fans at live events via their phone over the existing venue data infrastructure. The patent includes, without limitation, both Wi-Fi and cellular applications, including next-gen 5G networks.

"We're thrilled that the US patent office has recognized the innovation of ProWire's

CrowdFlex® technology and granted us this patent," said James Sumner, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel of ProWire. "ProWire's innovation in real-time streaming has unlocked a new frontier for sports teams to better engage with their fans in-venue and provide innovative, real-time experiences. Looking forward, as sports organizations continue to adopt next generation data networks, our technology is well positioned as the leader in real-time streaming for these connected venues."

ProWire's technology has been embraced by leading sports organizations and venues across the US & Canada. ProWire recently integrated into the NHL App and was activated with select teams through the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including the 2021 Stanley Cup Champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

About ProWire:

ProWire is an in-venue broadcast service that streams real-time audio channels to fans' phones. ProWire's patented CrowdFlex® streaming technology is an ultra-low latency delivery system designed for connected stadiums with existing WiFi or 5G infrastructure. 

