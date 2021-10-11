CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Currently, business deals in various industries such as real estate, facility management, and insurance, are delayed simply because of a photo. What if you could obtain live photos in less than 24 hours, nationwide, with the click of a button? ProxyPics is a first-of-its kind system designed to obtain location-specific photos and data that clients need from wherever they are, saving them time and money. The demand for live photos has skyrocketed for ProxyPics, which has inspired our team to utilize our patented technology to create a 1004D product which streamlines final inspections for real estate appraisers. With new construction on the rise and foreclosure moratoriums lifting, final inspections will also be in high demand and our newest 1004D feature will be a solution worth looking into.
Lenders and AMCs can greatly benefit from our 1004D feature as we have full API integration for report submissions. Final inspections can be assigned to the original appraiser or appraiser trainee via an SMS download link to our ProxyPics app. The appraiser takes photos of the subject, self-labels rooms, adds commentary, and completes the certificate of completion – all within the app, on site. With the click of a button, the 1004D report is generated and delivered to their client instantly, saving them hours of commute, data entry, and photo uploads.
ProxyPics is the UBER for photos and data. Our user-friendly platform leverages the gig economy by utilizing a crowdsource model to recruit photo takers, or Proxies, across the nation to complete assignments with their mobile device - day or night.
Want to join our panel of over 65,000 Proxies across the U.S.? You can make money on your next ride to work or even your next road trip! All it takes is a quick download on the Google/Apple app store and your credentials to get started. By keeping your location settings on, you'll be alerted of nearby assignments as they become available.
Take photos, get paid. It's that simple!
Whichever way you decide to use ProxyPics, you can rest assured that your solutions will be tailored to your needs. From a single order to thousands, we are equipped with powerful technology and a great team to assist every step of the way. Speak to real people, drastically improve your current turntimes, and experience a new level of efficiency by using ProxyPics.
