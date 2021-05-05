FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aeroxchange announced today that PSA Airlines, a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Airlines, has selected AeroBuy® and AeroRepair® to increase supply chain transparency, accelerate order fulfillment and improve trading partner collaboration.
AeroRepair and AeroBuy are subscription-based applications designed to digitally streamline procurement and repair order processes. By leveraging AeroBuy and AeroRepair, PSA Airlines will gain a comprehensive order management and tracking system that will provide enhanced real-time visibility into its entire purchase and maintenance order lifecycles.
With most of its high-volume trading partners already connected to both applications, upon implementation, PSA Airlines will instantly be able to begin tracking supplier lead times and measuring repair turnaround time performance.
"We appreciate PSA Airlines trusting Aeroxchange to digitally strengthen its supply chain operations," said Albert Koszarek, President and CEO of Aeroxchange. "Our AeroBuy and AeroRepair solutions will drive cost-reduction efficiencies and productivity gains."
As part of a phased rollout, PSA Airlines, along with the guidance of SeaTec Consulting, has already begun integrating its MXI system with AeroBuy. After AeroBuy is implemented, integration with AeroRepair will follow.
About Aeroxchange:
Founded by 13 major global airlines in July 2000, Aeroxchange is a privately owned company providing software solutions that maximize efficiency across the aviation supply chain. Aeroxchange's tailored solutions offer a seamless e-commerce experience between aerospace companies and their trading partners.
Media Contact
Stephani Thibodeaux, Aeroxchange, 4692516031, stephani.thibodeaux@aeroxchange.com
SOURCE Aeroxchange