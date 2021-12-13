NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International Research Journal of Advanced Engineering and Science (IRJAES) is open access, peer-reviewed, fully refereed, international, interdisciplinary, quarterly journal, dedicated to serving society by quality research work.
The authors of this research paper are Boris Kontsevoi, CEO and President of Intetics, the initial creator of the Predictive Software Engineering methodology, and Sergey Kizyan, Delivery Director, Sandbox, Intetics.
What is Predictive Software Engineering?
Predictive Software Engineering (PSE) mitigates the "random" and debatable components of software development, transforming it into a precise and predictable engineering exercise. Through its 7 principles, PSE enables software development teams to standardize their engineering, making their processes controllable and transparent. In this article, we will examine the core principles of PSE, each of which was formed in accordance with 25+ years of development experience.
What Sections cover the Research Paper?
It covers 7 principles of PSE:
- Meaningful Customer Care,
- Transparent End-to-End Control,
- Proven Productivity,
- Efficient Distributed Teams,
- Disciplined Agile Delivery Process,
- Measurable Quality Management and Technical Debt Reduction,
- Sound Human Development.
What benefits can a team get from adopting PSE?
When a software development team adopts Predictive Software Engineering and implements the principles listed above, they will effectively mitigate many risks, including:
- Executives failing to support the project (Transparent Control and Meaningful Care)
- Ill-defined scope (Transparent Control)
- Inaccurate estimates (Disciplined Agile)
- Resource shortfalls (Distributed Teams)
- Inadequate training (Sound Human Development)
- Ambiguous decisions (Meaningful Care)
- Delays in required infrastructure (Transparent Control)
Conclusion
The work on the creation of Predictive Software Engineering has just started and is far away from its completion!
As far as a lot of companies are working on improvement of their processes, it would be great to join the forces and cooperate, therefore Intetics Inc invites other companies to join us in this work which is about the global industry and programming technology.
