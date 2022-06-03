The Portfolio Strategy Group, LLC, (PSG) a $2 billion Registered Investment Advisor in White Plains, New York, is excited to announce its relocation to City Square, 50 Main Street, Suite 1280, White Plains, NY on June 1, 2022.
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Portfolio Strategy Group, LLC, (PSG) a $2 billion Registered Investment Advisor in White Plains, New York, is excited to announce its relocation to City Square, 50 Main Street, Suite 1280, White Plains, NY on June 1, 2022.
Ed Scharf, Managing Member of The Portfolio Strategy Group, LLC, said, "Moving to the Class-A City Square tower further enhances the experience for our clients and team, reflecting what should be expected from a growing $2 billion Registered Investment Advisor. City Square offers our clients in-building parking and is steps from the White Plains train station, facilitating travel to our office. Beautiful indoor and outdoor spaces will enable us to host interesting and timely events on a variety of topics, and we plan to leverage built-in technology so that our clients across the country can participate."
As a first event, PSG is hosting a presentation by Dr. Timothy M. Frye, Marshall D. Shulman Professor of Post-Soviet Politics, Columbia University, at the Lecture Hall at City Space on June 21. Guests will be able to attend the event in person and via webinar.
Mr. Scharf continued, "Our new space is also significantly larger, allowing for further expansion to accommodate both internal growth, which has been substantial in recent years, and potential external growth as well."
About The Portfolio Strategy Group, LLC
The Portfolio Strategy Group, LLC is an independently managed financial advisory firm headquartered in White Plains, NY. PSG was founded in 1990 by Richard Yoken to provide institutional level investment advice and services to high-net-worth clientele. For over 30 years, the team of highly experienced investment professionals has provided custom portfolio management and personalized guidance on a broad range of financial planning issues for wealthy individuals, families, and institutions nationwide. For more information about PSG, please visit https://www.portfoliostrategygroup.com/.
The Portfolio Strategy Group, LLC, is wholly owned by Focus Financial (NYSE: FOCS).
Investor and Media Contact
Jacques E. Boubli, CFP®
Vice President
914-288-4900
Media Contact
Jacques Boubli, The Portfolio Strategy Group, 1 914-288-4900, jboubli@thepsg.com
SOURCE The Portfolio Strategy Group