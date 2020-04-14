MEDELLIN, Colombia, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PSL Corp, a nearshore software development company, has been named an "All-Star" company by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP), positioning it among the best software outsourcing providers included on the 2020 Global Outsourcing 100 List.
The company received distinguishing marks for customer references, awards and certifications, programs for innovation and programs for corporate social responsibility, highlighting the significant levels of value it creates for the outsourcing industry and for its clients.
Achieving top marks for programs for innovation, which for PSL includes DevOps adoption, performance engineering, and PSL Labs, a dedicated R&D unit that boosts skills development, enhances client projects, and expedites the organizational integration of new technologies.
Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by a panel of IAOP customer members, each with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.
"Companies that outsource are scrutinizing their providers very closely, which is why choosing the right partners is more important than ever," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "The GO100 is the definitive guide to help companies research and compare service providers with whom they are considering relationships."
Thanks to its consistent commitment to excellence, social impact, and innovation, PSL has been a part of the Global Outsourcing 100® List since 2018, considered to be the world standard for companies seeking to start outsourcing relationships.
"Together with our inclusion on the IAOP 2020 GO100 list, PSL's All-Star recognition emphasizes our commitment to innovation and the value we've been delivering to our clients for over 35 years," said Jorge Aramburo, PSL's CEO. "We couldn't have done it without our customers and our dedicated, creative teams—they are the real All-Stars."
About PSL Corp.
PSL is a nearshore software development organization. Our goal is to help you achieve your technology vision by embodying a delivery-focused mindset supported by over 30 years of proven experience and nearshore proximity.
About IAOP & GO100
IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes.
For more information or to get involved, visit www.IAOP.org.
