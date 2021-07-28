(PRNewsfoto/PTC Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/PTC Inc.)

 By PTC Inc.

BOSTON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2021. 

"Our performance in the third quarter and year to date reflects continued strong execution.  We again delivered double-digit top line growth, leading to solid operating and free cash flow results," said James Heppelmann, President and CEO, PTC.

"This performance reflects how PTC's 'Digital Transforms Physical' strategy is resonating with customers and driving demand for our Core CAD and PLM solutions as well as our new Onshape and Arena SaaS offerings," said Heppelmann. "Our breakthrough technologies across the product portfolio are gaining mindshare as customers are realizing the value these innovative solutions can bring to their organizations."

"The SaaS delivery model is just beginning to disrupt the industrial technology market and I am excited that PTC has carved out a leadership position at the forefront of that paradigm shift," continued Heppelmann. "By delivering CAD, PLM, IOT, and AR technologies in the cloud, customers can work faster, reduce total cost of ownership, be more efficient and increase the return on their investment over the long-term."

Third quarter 2021 highlights1

Key operating and financial highlights are set forth below. For additional details, please refer to the Q3'21 earnings presentation and financial data tables that have been posted to the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.ptc.com.

  • ARR was $1.42 billion in Q3'21, representing growth of 18%, or 15% in constant currency, compared to Q3'20, in line with our guidance. Organic growth was 14% in Q3'21, or 11% in constant currency, compared to Q3'20.
  • Revenue was $436 million in Q3'21 compared to $352 million in Q3'20, growth of 24%, or 19% in constant currency, driven primarily by strong execution, as well as the impact of up front license revenue recognition under ASC 606, and a modest contribution from Arena.
  • Cash flow from operations was $88 million and free cash flow was $85 million in Q3'21, in line with our expectations, compared to Q3'20 cash flow from operations of $105 million and free cash flow of $99 million.
  • Operating margin was 17% in Q3'21, compared to 18% in Q3'20. Non-GAAP operating margin in Q3'21 was 31%, compared to 29% in Q3'20.
  • Total cash and cash equivalents as of the end of Q3'21 was $366 million; gross debt was $1.5 billion. We repaid $30 million on our revolver in Q3'21.

1 We include operating and non-GAAP financial measures in our operational highlights. The detailed definitions of these items and reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures are included below and in the reconciliation tables at the end of this press release.

Fiscal 2021 Guidance

"Year to date, PTC has delivered strong ARR, Revenue, EPS, Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow, consistent with our guidance throughout the year. We remain on track to deliver against our full year guidance on a constant currency basis," said Kristian Talvitie, EVP and CFO, PTC.

Our FY'21 financial guidance includes the assumptions below, which remain unchanged other than updating currency impact on ARR:

  • Our current guidance assumes a ~60 bps positive currency effect in FY'21.
  • Macroeconomic conditions related to the COVID-19 crisis improve in the second-half of FY'21.
  • Organic ARR growth of 10% to 12% on a constant currency basis and Arena contributes ~400 basis points of ARR growth.
  • FY'21 ARR growth is inclusive of a ~2% headwind from lower-than-expected Deferred ARR exiting FY'20, primarily due to lower bookings in FY'20 reflecting the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • ARR YoY growth rates, on an organic constant currency basis, are expected to be approximately linear each quarter throughout FY'21.
  • Organic churn improves ~100 bps YoY.
  • GAAP tax rate is expected to be ~20%, including a benefit of $42 million related to the tax effects for Arena Solutions and an approximately $35 million tax reserve related to a tax matter in a non-US jurisdiction. Non-GAAP tax rate is expected to be ~19%.

 









In millions except per share amounts

Previous Guidance

Revised Guidance

YoY

ARR

$1,445 - $1,470

$1,453 - $1,478

14% - 16%

Cash from Operations (1)

~$365



~55%

Free Cash Flow (1)

~$340



~60%

Revenue

$1,710 - $1,740

$1,733 - $1,763

19% - 21%

GAAP Operating Margin (2)

15% - 17%

17% – 19%

300 bps – 500 bps

Non-GAAP Operating Margin (2)

31% -32%

32% - 33%

300 bps – 400 bps

GAAP EPS (2)

$1.38 - $1.59

$1.59 - $1.84

41% - 63%

Non-GAAP EPS (2)

$3.18 - $3.39

$3.35 - $3.60

31% - 40%





(1)

Cash from operations and free cash flow include ~$15 million of restructuring payments, ~$15 million of acquisition-related payments, ~$18 million of un-forecasted payments related to the prior period tax exposure from a non-U.S. tax dispute, and ~$5 million of incremental interest related to the Arena acquisition; free cash flow is net of capital expenditures of ~$25 million.

(2)

The FY'21 non-GAAP guidance excludes the estimated items outlined in the table below, as well as any additional tax effects and discrete tax items (which are not known or reflected). Our FY'21 non-GAAP guidance also excludes tax expense of ~$35 million related to a non-U.S. prior period tax exposure related to foreign withholding taxes and a tax benefit of ~$42 million related to Arena Solutions. Our FY'21 guidance and the table below do not reflect any anticipated gains related to our investment in Matterport, Inc.

 

In millions





FY'21

Acquisition-related charges





$15

Intangible asset amortization expense





$59

Stock-based compensation expense





$180

Restructuring and other charges





$1

Total Estimated Pre-Tax GAAP adjustments





$255

PTC's Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

To participate in the live conference call, dial (833) 670-0719 or (236) 714-2933 and provide the passcode 4499023, or log in to the webcast, available on PTC's Investor Relations website. A replay will also be available.

Important Disclosures

Important Information About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures 

PTC provides supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to its financial results. We use these non-GAAP financial measures, and we believe that they assist our investors, to make period-to-period comparisons of our operating performance because they provide a view of our operating results without items that are not, in our view, indicative of our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to GAAP results as the items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures often have a material impact on our operating results, certain of those items are recurring, and others often recur. Management uses, and investors should consider, our non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with our GAAP results.

Non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the effect of the following items: stock-based compensation; amortization of acquired intangible assets; acquisition-related and other transactional charges included in general and administrative expenses; restructuring and other charges, net; certain non-operating charges; and income tax adjustments. Additional information about the items we exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures and the reasons we exclude them can be found in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 25 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. In the first nine months of FY'21, we incurred tax expense related to a South Korean tax exposure which is excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures as it is related to prior periods and not included in management's view of Q3'21 results for comparative purposes. We also incurred a tax benefit related to the release of a valuation allowance as a result of the Arena acquisition. As the non-GAAP tax provision is calculated assuming that there is no valuation allowance, this benefit has been excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.

Free Cash Flow - PTC provides information on free cash flow to enable investors to assess our ability to generate cash without incurring additional external financings and to evaluate our performance against our announced long-term goals and intent to return approximately 50% of our free cash flow to shareholders via stock repurchases. Free cash flow is net cash provided by (used in) operations net of capital expenditures.  Free cash flow is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures.

Constant Currency Change Metric - We present CC information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present CC information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the foreign exchange rate as of September 30, 2020, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during that period. 

Operating Measures

ARR - To help investors understand and assess the performance of our business as a SaaS and on-premise subscription company we provide an ARR (Annual Run Rate) operating measure.  ARR represents the annualized value of our portfolio of active subscription software, cloud, SaaS, and support contracts as of the end of the reporting period.  ARR includes orders placed under our Strategic Alliance Agreement with Rockwell Automation, including orders placed to satisfy contractual minimum commitments. 

We believe ARR is a valuable operating metric to measure the health of a subscription business because it captures expected subscription and support cash generation from customers.

Deferred ARR (DARR) - DARR represents the incremental annualized exit value of customer contracts that are committed as of the end of the reporting period to start or increase in value in a future period.

Because these measures represent the annualized value of customer contracts as of a point in time, they do not represent revenue for any particular period or remaining revenue that will be recognized in future periods.

Bookings - We define Bookings as the annualized value, based on the final month of the contract, of new renewable software contracts committed to in a period. For contracts with terms of less than one year that are not associated with an existing contract, the booking is equal to the total contract value. 

Bookings can flow into ARR or DARR, depending on the start date of the contract, or in the case of ramp deals, the start dates of each subsequent tranche of the ramp.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historic facts, including statements about our future financial and growth expectations and targets, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include: the macroeconomic and/or global manufacturing climates may not improve when or as we expect, or may deteriorate, due to, among other factors, the COVID-19 pandemic, which could cause customers to delay or reduce purchases of new software, reduce the number of subscriptions they carry, or delay payments to us, all of which would adversely affect ARR and our financial results, including cash flow; our businesses, including our SaaS businesses, may not expand and/or generate the revenue or ARR we expect if customers are slower to adopt our technologies than we expect or if they adopt competing technologies; foreign exchange rates may differ materially from those we expect; and orders associated with minimum purchase commitments under our Strategic Alliance Agreement with Rockwell Automation may not result in subscription contracts sold through to end-user customers, which could cause the ARR associated with those orders to churn.  In addition, our assumptions concerning our future GAAP and non-GAAP effective income tax rates are based on estimates and other factors that could change, including the geographic mix of our revenue, expenses, and profits. Other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected are detailed from time to time in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC unleashes industrial innovation with award-winning, market-proven solutions that enable companies to differentiate their products and services, improve operational excellence, and increase workforce productivity. With PTC and its partner ecosystem manufacturers can capitalize on the promise of today's new technology to drive digital transformation.

PTC.com           @PTC           Blogs

PTC Investor Relations Contact              

Emily Walt

Senior Director, Investor Relations

ewalt@ptc.com

PTC Inc.



UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(in thousands, except per share data)

















































































Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended









June 30,





June 27,





June 30,





June 27,









2021





2020





2021





2020







































Revenue:































Recurring revenue

$

387,175





$

310,621





$

1,186,978





$

931,852



Perpetual license



7,259







6,773







22,644







23,988



Professional services



41,234







34,327







116,882







111,594



Total revenue (1)



435,668







351,721







1,326,504







1,067,434







































Cost of revenue (2)



95,077







79,224







271,355







249,656







































Gross margin



340,591







272,497







1,055,149







817,778







































Operating expenses:































Sales and marketing (2)



134,412







104,594







388,315







319,636



Research and development (2)



78,134







61,429







221,514







186,691



General and administrative (2)



47,084







35,709







157,417







113,895



Amortization of acquired intangible assets



7,511







7,302







21,708







21,367



Restructuring and other charges, net



(132)







62







584







32,338



Total operating expenses



267,009







209,096







789,538







673,927







































Operating income



73,582







63,401







265,611







143,851



Other expense, net



(15,113)







(18,885)







(43,378)







(64,526)



Income before income taxes



58,469







44,516







222,233







79,325



Provision for income taxes



7,266







9,838







38,253







2,036



Net income

$

51,203





$

34,678





$

183,980





$

77,289







































Earnings per share:































Basic

$

0.44





$

0.30





$

1.58





$

0.67



Weighted average shares outstanding



116,934







115,759







116,702







115,521







































Diluted

$

0.43





$

0.30





$

1.56





$

0.67



Weighted average shares outstanding



118,611







116,229







118,181







115,981













































































(1)

See supplemental financial data for revenue by license, support, and professional services. FY'21 recurring revenue includes a $6.9 million adjustment related to the fair value of acquired deferred revenue.





(2)

See supplemental financial data for additional information about stock-based compensation.



 

PTC Inc.



SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA FOR REVENUE AND STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION



(in thousands, except per share data)











































































Revenue by license, support and services is as follows:





































Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended









June 30,





June 27,





June 30,





June 27,









2021





2020





2021





2020



License revenue (1)

$

163,583





$

118,248





$

538,769





$

369,285



Support and cloud services revenue (2)



230,851







199,146







670,853







586,555



Professional services revenue



41,234







34,327







116,882







111,594



Total revenue (2)

$

435,668





$

351,721





$

1,326,504





$

1,067,434









































(1)

License revenue includes the portion of subscription revenue allocated to license.





(2)

FY'21 support and cloud services revenue includes a $6.9 million adjustment related to the fair value of acquired deferred revenue.







































The amounts in the income statement include stock-based compensation as follows:





























































Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended









June 30,





June 27,





June 30,





June 27,









2021





2020





2021





2020



Cost of revenue

$

5,094





$

3,165





$

14,034





$

9,208



Sales and marketing



14,229







9,407







42,533







24,005



Research and development



8,514







5,583







24,878







17,280



General and administrative



15,231







7,030







52,451







23,112



Total stock-based compensation

$

43,068





$

25,185





$

133,896





$

73,605



 

PTC Inc.



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)



(in thousands, except per share data)













































Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended









June 30,





June 27,





June 30,





June 27,









2021





2020





2021





2020







































GAAP gross margin

$

340,591





$

272,497





$

1,055,149





$

817,778



Stock-based compensation



5,094







3,165







14,034







9,208



Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in cost of revenue



8,260







6,857







21,644







20,535



Non-GAAP gross margin

$

353,945





$

282,519





$

1,090,827





$

847,521







































GAAP operating income

$

73,582





$

63,401





$

265,611





$

143,851



Stock-based compensation



43,068







25,185







133,896







73,605



Amortization of acquired intangible assets



15,771







14,159







43,352







41,902



Acquisition-related and other transactional charges



618







674







14,844







8,064



Restructuring and other charges, net



(132)







62







584







32,338



Non-GAAP operating income (1)

$

132,907





$

103,481





$

458,287





$

299,760







































GAAP net income

$

51,203





$

34,678





$

183,980





$

77,289



Stock-based compensation



43,068







25,185







133,896







73,605



Amortization of acquired intangible assets



15,771







14,159







43,352







41,902



Acquisition-related and other transactional charges



618







674







14,844







8,064



Restructuring and other charges, net



(132)







62







584







32,338



Non-operating charges (2)



-







3,451







-







18,451



Income tax adjustments (3)



(12,513)







(6,167)







(37,065)







(44,988)



Non-GAAP net income

$

98,015





$

72,042





$

339,591





$

206,661







































GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

0.43





$

0.30





$

1.56





$

0.67



Stock-based compensation



0.36







0.22







1.13







0.63



Amortization of acquired intangibles



0.13







0.12







0.37







0.36



Acquisition-related and other transactional charges



0.01







0.01







0.13







0.07



Restructuring and other charges, net



-







-







-







0.28



Non-operating charges



-







0.03







-







0.16



Income tax adjustments



(0.11)







(0.05)







(0.31)







(0.39)



Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

0.83





$

0.62





$

2.87





$

1.78









































(1)

Operating margin impact of non-GAAP adjustments:

















Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended









June 30,





June 27,





June 30,





June 27,









2021





2020





2021





2020





GAAP operating margin



16.9

%





18.0

%





20.0

%





13.5

%



Stock-based compensation



9.9

%





7.2

%





10.1

%





6.9

%



Amortization of acquired intangibles



3.6

%





4.0

%





3.3

%





3.9

%



Acquisition-related and other transactional charges



0.1

%





0.2

%





1.1

%





0.8

%



Restructuring and other charges, net



0.0

%





0.0

%





0.0

%





3.0

%



Non-GAAP operating margin



30.5

%





29.4

%





34.5

%





28.1

%







































(2)

We recognized $15 million of expense in the nine months ended June 27, 2020 related to penalties for the early redemption of the 6.000% Senior Notes due in 2024 and wrote off approximately $3 million of related debt issuance costs in the third quarter of 2020.





(3)

We have recorded a full valuation allowance against our U.S. net deferred tax assets. As we are profitable on a non-GAAP basis, the 2021 and 2020 non-GAAP tax provisions are being calculated assuming there is no valuation allowance. In the nine months ended June 30, 2021 and June 27, 2020, our GAAP results included benefits of $42.3 million and $21.2 million, respectively, related to the release of a valuation allowance as a result of the Arena and Onshape acquisitions. As the non-GAAP tax provision is calculated assuming that there is no valuation allowance, these benefits have been excluded. Income tax adjustments reflect the tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments which are calculated by applying the applicable tax rate by jurisdiction to the non-GAAP adjustments listed above. Additionally, our non-GAAP results for the first nine months of FY'21 exclude tax expense of $34.8 million related to a non-U.S. prior period tax exposure, primarily related to foreign withholding taxes.



 

PTC Inc.



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands)





































June 30,





September 30,





2021





2020



















ASSETS































Cash and cash equivalents

$

365,756





$

275,458



Marketable securities



-







59,099



Accounts receivable, net



432,980







415,221



Property and equipment, net



93,659







101,499



Goodwill and acquired intangible assets, net



2,591,995







1,863,356



Lease assets, net



147,431







149,933



Other assets



574,398







518,172



















Total assets

$

4,206,219





$

3,382,738



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY































Deferred revenue

$

473,613





$

426,465



Debt, net of deferred issuance costs



1,478,927







1,005,314



Lease obligations



203,133







215,023



Other liabilities



325,588







297,688



Stockholders' equity



1,724,958







1,438,248



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

4,206,219





$

3,382,738



 

PTC Inc.



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(in thousands)





















































































































Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended









June 30,





June 27,





June 30,





June 27,









2021





2020





2021





2020







































Cash flows from operating activities:































Net income

$

51,203





$

34,678





$

183,980





$

77,289



Stock-based compensation



43,068







25,185







133,896







73,605



Depreciation and amortization



22,501







20,484







62,670







60,677



Amortization of right-of-use lease assets



9,075







10,324







28,031







29,467



Accounts receivable



5,744







34,475







(4,110)







54,662



Accounts payable and accruals



16,851







3,179







15,955







5,133



Deferred revenue



(21,477)







(14,036)







30,733







3,357



Income taxes and other



(38,931)







(9,784)







(127,667)







(104,356)



Net cash provided by operating activities



88,034







104,505







323,488







199,834



































Capital expenditures



(3,420)







(5,169)







(11,662)







(15,412)



Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (1)



(581)







-







(717,779)







(468,520)



Purchase of intangible assets



-







(11,050)







(550)







(11,050)



Borrowings (payments) on debt, net



(30,000)







(510,125)







472,000







464,875



Net proceeds associated with issuance of common stock



-







-







10,484







8,980



Payments of withholding taxes in connection with vesting of stock-based awards



(14,973)







(9,661)







(42,215)







(33,232)



Debt issuance costs



-







(817)







-







(17,083)



Debt early redemption premium



-







(15,000)







-







(15,000)



Net proceeds from (purchases of) marketable securities (2)



-







(115)







58,469







(295)



Other financing & investing activities



(488)







(3,929)







(3,570)







(1,729)



Foreign exchange impact on cash



1,103







1,613







1,646







(4,127)



































Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



39,675







(449,748)







90,311







107,241



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period



326,596







827,678







275,960







270,689



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

366,271





$

377,930





$

366,271





$

377,930





































































Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





June 30,





June 27,





June 30,





June 27,





2021





2020





2021





2020



Cash provided by operating activities

$

88,034





$

104,505





$

323,488





$

199,834



Capital expenditures



(3,420)







(5,169)







(11,662)







(15,412)



Free cash flow (3)

$

84,614





$

99,336





$

311,826





$

184,422















(1)

In the second quarter of 2021, we acquired Arena for approximately $715 million, net of cash acquired. In the first quarter of 2020, we acquired Onshape for $469 million, net of cash acquired.



(2)

In the first quarter of 2021, we sold all of our available-for-sale securities.



(3)

Free cash flow includes $2.0 million and $13.7 million of restructuring payments in the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, compared with $12.5 million and $33.8 million in the three and nine months ended June 27, 2020.  Free cash flow includes $3.8 million and $14.8 million of acquisition-related payments for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, compared with $0.2 million and $8.8 million in the three and nine months ended June 27, 2020. Free cash flow includes $17.0 million and $17.9 million in un-forecasted payments related to the prior period tax exposure from a non-U.S. tax dispute in the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.







 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ptc-announces-fiscal-third-quarter-2021-results-301343604.html

SOURCE PTC Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.