NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, April 20:
- S&P MidCap 400 constituent PTC Inc. (NASD:PTC) will replace Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the S&P 500, and Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASD:LSCC) will replace PTC in the S&P MidCap 400. Siemens Healthineers AG (XETR: SHL) acquired Varian Medical Systems Inc. in a deal that closed today, April 15.
- Progyny Inc. (NASD:PGNY) will replace Domtar Corp. (NYSE:UFS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Domtar will replace NIC Inc. (NASD:EGOV) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) is acquiring NIC in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions. Domtar has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
April 20, 2021
S&P 500
Addition
PTC
PTC
Information Technology
S&P 500
Deletion
Varian Medical Systems
VAR
Health Care
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Lattice Semiconductor
LSCC
Information Technology
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Progyny
PGNY
Health Care
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
PTC
PTC
Information Technology
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Domtar
UFS
Materials
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Domtar
UFS
Materials
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
NIC
EGOV
Information Technology
