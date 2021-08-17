MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PTO Genius, an innovative AI-Powered HR software platform that helps organizations optimize, automate, and reimagine their Paid Time Off (PTO) programs today announced it has joined the UKG Connect Technology Partner Program. This collaborative ecosystem of solution providers works with UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, to create a simplified and streamlined employee technology experience.
PTO Genius actively encourages employees to use PTO by using AI to suggest best times to take off, surfacing trips and activities, and making it easy to convert extra PTO to fund vacations, pay down student loans, contribute to retirement, invest in college savings, or use for emergency expenses. This effectively reduces burnout, increases employee engagement, and lowers PTO liability.
With this collaboration, organizations that utilize both PTO Genius and UKG Pro can reimagine PTO programs, improving work-life balance, decreasing operating costs, and enhancing employee loyalty.
"Companies around the world are looking for innovative solutions for mental and financial wellness. PTO and work-life balance sit at the forefront of that discussion, and forward-thinking companies are using PTO Genius to help them reimagine this valuable benefit for the modern workforce to become an employer of choice in the global war for talent," said Ulises I. Orozco, Co-Founder of PTO Genius. "Our strategic partnership with UKG will help PTO Genius reach a broader audience and accelerate meaningful impact in the workplace."
"This is a very exciting time for us," said Adam Gordon, Co-Founder of PTO Genius. "Working hand-in-hand with innovative partners like UKG has been fundamental in our journey to improve the lives of employees around the world by delivering transformative human capital solutions that challenge conventional thinking."
"At UKG, we build lifelong partnerships with our customers so they can create connected and meaningful experiences for their employees," said Mike May, Senior Director of the UKG Connect Technology Partner Program at UKG. "By collaborating with forward-looking technology partners like PTO Genius, we're able to help UKG customers transform their employee experience with intelligent tools and solutions."
