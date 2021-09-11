MIAMI, Sept. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veteran actor Dennis Quaid hosts a new episode on Viewpoint featuring pulmonary fibrosis awareness. The segment will interview the foremost experts in pulmonary fibrosis treatments to bring attention to the disease that impacts countless individuals worldwide. Content for the episode will be provided by organizations backing awareness and treatments for the disease.
September is Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month. Pulmonary Fibrosis is a lung disease that transpires when lung tissue is damaged and scarred. The thickened tissue makes it difficult to breathe, and as the disease progresses, it makes breathing difficult for sufferers, causing them to be short of breath. Common symptoms are shortness of breath, fatigue, and aching muscles and joints. The seriousness of symptoms and course of pulmonary Fibrosis can vary significantly from person to person. Some become sick very quickly, while others develop worsening symptoms over many months or years.
Lung damage caused by Pulmonary Fibrosis is permanent. However, some therapies and medications can help ease symptoms and improve life quality. A lung transplant might be a suitable treatment for some.
Pulmonary Fibrosis is a severe condition that impacts numerous people around the world. Viewpoint is proud to bring attention to the disease on its platform and to have the opportunity to work alongside the experts in Pulmonary Fibrosis care. Dennis Quaid will introduce the upcoming segment.
Educational program Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid is made for distribution to participating stations. The series is the recipient of multiple Telly awards and is developed by a crew of digital creators and producers who come with over 20 combined years of experience working in educational television.
