"Pulse Secure (acquired by Ivanti) enriched the VPN features that enable the Pulse Connect Secure solution to deliver smooth and blended access to public cloud services and data center applications. With the integration of its SSL VPN feature into the next-generation firewall, Pulse Secure (acquired by Ivanti) became one of the few vendors to offer a dedicated secure remote access solution," said Amy Lin, Industry Analyst - ICT Practice, Cyber Security & Digital Transformation.