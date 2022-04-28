Company launches automation workflows for macOS and Linux, introduces new policies and updates to IT Glue integration, bringing efficiency to the next level
DUBLIN, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pulseway, a leading provider of mobile-first, cloud-first remote monitoring and management (RMM) software, today announced the launch of new automation workflows for macOS and Linux, extended policies and an updated IT Glue integration, which will further improve customers' efficiency.
Pulseway continues enhancing productivity for all its users with significant additions to its support for macOS and Linux operating systems in the areas of automation and policies. Further enhancements are in the roadmap for delivery later this year.
MacOS and Linux users will now be able to benefit from Pulseway's sophisticated automation engine to create and deploy auto-remediation workflows so common issues can be automatically resolved – often before the users notice. Support for scripting has also now been extended to macOS users.
In addition, macOS and Linux users can now manage their endpoints centrally with endpoint policies. This change will make it easier to oversee large environments.
Continuing its commitment to helping its users work smarter, not harder, Pulseway has also unveiled a significant two-way integration with IT Glue. This has been designed to ensure that IT technicians will always be able to access the information they need when they need it. This includes the ability to view IT Glue stored documents directly from inside the RMM – including on Pulseway's industry-leading mobile app.
"I am extremely excited about the new functionality that we are adding for our macOS and Linux users," said Marius Mihalec, CEO and founder of Pulseway. "Apart from the workflow automation releases and extended endpoint policies, that are clearly going to impact efficiency of our customers regardless of what type of machine they are using, the new IT Glue integration will enable IT technicians to get immediate access to all the information they need, directly from within the RMM, streamlining how they do their jobs."
About Pulseway
MMSOFT Design, Ltd. is the maker of Pulseway, a mobile-first IT management software that helps busy IT administrators look after their IT infrastructure on the go. Pulseway is used by over 13,000 businesses worldwide including BestBuy, DELL, Louis Vuitton, Canon and Siemens.
