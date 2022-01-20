DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pulseway, a leading provider of mobile-first, cloud-first remote monitoring and management (RMM) software, reveals its year-end performance, which includes a surge in business and major product milestones.
2021 was Pulseway's record year to date, seeing an increase of 37% in new customers worldwide. This growth was made possible by the company's continuous and disruptive product innovation and feature releases. The past year has been dominated by security concerns surrounding RMM software and Pulseway's relentless focus on delivering a secure platform has meant that no incidents have been reported involving its software or customers.
"The past year was one of tremendous momentum and innovation for Pulseway, and I am excited to head into 2022 with the continuous support of our customers and talented team that we have built so far," says Marius Mihalec, Founder and CEO of Pulseway. "In the last 12 months, we have achieved new product heights, launched new features and doubled our team. These changes have helped us attract larger partners, as well as improve the efficiency and performance of our existing customer base."
Additionally, Pulseway has achieved important milestones in product innovation by introducing critical and highly demanded features in 2021, including:
● The launch of client portal, a next generation, automated self-service end user support solution that builds on the company's sophisticated automation platform and allows end users to initiate interactive workflows for faster remediation of their issues.
● Brand new automation workflows that are faster, more responsive, and easier to edit and manage. Users also benefit from newly-added controls such as performance counter and event log triggers.
● 3X performance improvements to the Remote Control Engine for both Windows and macOS. The launch of support for Siri shortcuts to make Pulseway the first voice-controlled RMM, as well as mobile widgets to give customers an instant overview of all critical systems straight from the homepage of their mobile devices.
Pulseway has also achieved industry recognition by winning multiple awards in 2021, such as RMM/PSA Vendor of the Year - Channel Partner Insight Awards and Best in Mobile Cloud Solution - Cloud Awards to name a few. "I am extremely proud and excited to close 2021 with such honorable industry recognitions for the transformation, growth, and evolution of Pulseway RMM in the past year. This would not be possible without the continuous support of the IT community and valuable feedback of our customers for which we are extremely grateful." - added Marius Mihalec.
For more information about Pulseway, visit Pulseway.com.
About Pulseway
MMSOFT Design, Ltd. is the maker of Pulseway, a mobile-first IT management software that helps busy IT administrators look after their IT infrastructure on the go. Pulseway is used by over 13,000 businesses worldwide including BestBuy, DELL, Louis Vuitton, Canon and Siemens.
Media Contact
Victoria Boryaeva, Pulseway, +353 857464649, victoria.boryaeva@pulseway.com
SOURCE Pulseway