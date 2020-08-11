MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Punchey, Inc, the leading cloud-based payment and POS system for consumer facing businesses is pleased to report a significant increase in growth across software and payment volume metrics. Despite surging cases of the novel coronavirus, the Company has experienced rapid growth in new business and payment volume growth.

"We are seeing a lot of new business formations across the country despite the outbreak. We posted our best month ever and expect to continue this trend into the year end. We are experiencing an increase in business activity across all of our core brands, which results in a direct correlation in payment volume," said Kunal Mehta, CEO of Punchey. "I think it speaks to the resiliency of not only our economy, but our industries."

As of July 31, Punchey is pleased to report merchant transaction volume has increased by over 50% when compared to last year, while software revenue has more than doubled.

About Punchey, Inc

Punchey, through its software in a box solutions, is the leading cloud-based point of sale system for businesses of any size and scale. For details on Punchey's flexible and scalable business solutions visit www.punchey.com

Contact: info@punchey.com

 

