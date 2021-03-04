CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PunchOut2Go, a leader in cloud B2B eProcurement and eCommerce integration, announced today that it has achieved ISO / IEC 27001 certification for its information security management systems supporting PunchOut2Go's cloud Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) and integration software. The certification was performed by DQS, Inc. a third-party accredited Certification Body (CB).
DQS, Inc. certified PunchOut2Go as compliant with all ISO / IEC 27001 certification requirements - the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electronic Commission (IEC). ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard for the establishment, implementation, maintenance, and certification of an information security management system (ISMS) to help companies make the information assets they hold more secure. The ISO 27001 standard covers a broad range of information security controls that include access control, cryptography, physical security, incident management, communication security, and operational security, among others. This certification by an accredited external assessor gives PunchOut2Go users confidence the company's iPaaS, cloud infrastructure, and business processes conform to the highest international information security standards.
"As a B2B integration and automation services provider, PunchOut2Go has always placed a high priority on safeguarding data. We engineer our software, infrastructure, and processes to conform to rigorous security and privacy standards. Obtaining ISO 27001 certification is a tremendous achievement that assures our customers and partners that PunchOut2Go meets the highest standards for informational security and we are proud to be a part of the elite few in our industry to have achieved this certification," said Brady Behrman, CEO of PunchOut2Go.
The ISO / IEC 27001 certification demonstrates PunchOut2Go's continued commitment to information security in the development, implementation, and support of cloud and managed integration services that facilitate the integration of buyer eProcurement and seller eCommerce systems and ensures that the security of data and information is properly controlled at all levels at PunchOut2Go.
PunchOut2Go is a global B2B integration company specializing in connecting commerce business platforms with eProcurement spend management and enterprise resource planning applications, allowing companies around the world to streamline purchasing processes and transact electronically. Harnessing the power of the cloud, PunchOut2Go's flexible iPaaS technology seamlessly links business applications to automate the flow of purchasing data and reduces integration complexities for PunchOut catalogs, electronic purchase orders, eInvoices, and other B2B sales order automation documents in order to accelerate business results. Learn more at https://www.punchout2go.com.
