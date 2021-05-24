CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PunchOut2Go, a cloud B2B integration technology provider based in Charlottesville, VA., has won the Charlottesville Award Program's 2021 Best of Charlottesville Award in the Business Services category.
The Charlottesville Award Program highlights local businesses that have achieved exceptional success in the last year within the local community and beyond. The program rewards small businesses that provide incredible service to their customers and the Charlottesville community, contributing to the area's well-deserved reputation as an excellent place to live, work, and build a business.
"The PunchOut2Go team is immensely proud to be recognized by the Charlottesville Award Program. We serve businesses of all sizes across the world, but we're committed to the local Charlottesville community, the home of PunchOut2Go, and many of our employees," said Brady Behrman, CEO of PunchOut2Go.
PunchOut2Go's revolutionary cloud Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) connects B2B buyers and suppliers, helping to build stronger, more profitable, and longer-lasting business relationships. PunchOut2Go has grown rapidly in recent years to become one of Charlottesville's leading technology companies, supported by the hard-working team that drives its innovative technology development program and commitment to customer service excellence.
The Charlottesville Award Program is an annual celebration of businesses in multiple categories throughout the Charlottesville area. Award recipients are selected from the local businesses that have made positive contributions to the community while supporting the U.S. economy by generating exceptional value over the long term.
About PunchOut2Go
PunchOut2Go is a global B2B integration company specializing in connecting commerce business platforms with eProcurement spend management and enterprise resource planning applications, allowing companies around the world to streamline purchasing processes and transact electronically.
Harnessing the power of the cloud, PunchOut2Go's flexible iPaaS technology seamlessly links business applications to automate the flow of purchasing data. It reduces integration complexities for PunchOut catalogs, electronic purchase orders, eInvoices, and other B2B sales order automation documents to accelerate business results. Learn more at https://www.punchout2go.com
About Charlottesville Award Program
The Charlottesville Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Charlottesville area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.
The Charlottesville Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations, and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.
Media Contact
Kari Cress, PunchOut2Go, 8886232374, kari.cress@punchout2go.com
SOURCE PunchOut2Go