PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During the 12 months ending May 2021, purchases made through value-added resellers (VARs) increased 6% year-over-year, after being down 6% for the previous 12-month period, according to The NPD Group.
Based on the latest information from NPD's VAR Tracking Service, which collects point-of-sale data from a panel of VARs that purchase products from distributors for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), work-from-home categories enjoyed strong revenue growth in the VAR channel during the 12 months ending May 2021, including notebooks (up 42%), USB cameras (up 62%), and tablets (up 21%). Notebook accessory sales were also on the rise as VARs promoted full solutions to buyers, with dollar sales of docking stations growing 26%, mice rising 42%, and laptop bags increasing 90%.
Sales in this time period were influenced by the need to work remotely. However, growth in categories like large format commercial displays, which increased two-fold after growing only 4% during the previous 12 months, indicated preparation for an easing of pandemic restrictions.
"Since the pandemic began, hardware that enables working from home more effectively has benefitted from increased demand. But, as pandemic-related restrictions continue to be lifted, businesses are gaining confidence and momentum as they look to migrate from stabilization to recovery," said Mike Crosby, director and B2B technology industry analyst for NPD. "That shift, which has been accelerated by government aide to SMBs, is fueling sales in the VAR channel."
