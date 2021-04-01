CAMPBELL, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Purcotton, the Chinese cotton goods company, has selected Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Purcotton develops and retails cotton products across categories including cleaning care, pregnancy care, feminine care, clothing and home. Purcotton has over 240 stores in China, and its e-commerce sales rank first among its competitors on platforms such as Tmall and JD.com.
In 2019, Purcotton embarked on a digital transformation project to integrate central commodity operations, front-end product development management and back-end supply chain management. Purcotton needed a PLM solution to build a multi-mode, market-oriented, collaborative, efficient and open product development platform.
"Products have always been designed based on the experience of our R&D and design teams," says Mr. Li Jianquan, General Manager of Purcotton. "Nowadays, especially with the popularity of influencers and e-commerce live-streaming, consumer demands change frequently. In order for R&D to be in sync with consumers, we must speed up our market response and product launch cycle. PLM shortens the distance from concept to consumer."
After comprehensively researching Centric's experience working with leading global brands, reputation, professionalism and product quality, Purcotton selected Centric Retail PLM.
With Centric, Purcotton will improve collaboration and fully visualize business processes resulting in accurate, real-time data at all stages, from planning, R&D, sampling and manufacturing to sales. Their teams will be enabled to develop products based on data-driven decisions to transform products from being market-responsive to become market innovators.
Mr. Li explains, "We expect that teams will eliminate trivial and onerous document management, concentrating more energy on consumer needs and product innovation. The rich experience of Centric Software can help us to move towards a novel product R&D management model."
"We are delighted to announce that Purcotton has chosen Centric PLM," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "This is a landmark project for Centric in the Chinese market, marking our further expansion into multi-category retail, and we are looking forward to working with Purcotton to achieve their goals. "
Purcotton (http://www.purcotton.net)
Inheriting the 30-year medical background of its parent company Winner Medical, Purcotton's vision is "Changing the world with 100% cotton." Based on cotton, the company is involved in the innovative research and development of the three core SKUs of cotton tissue, Nice Princess sanitary napkins, and BBNice cotton diapers, as well as seven categories including cleaning care, pregnancy care, feminine care, clothing, and home and living, establishing a good reputation in the field of maternal and infant products and daily necessities, and enabling a safe, happy and sustainable all-cotton lifestyle.
In 2017, Purcotton's first 1000 m2 store was opened in Suzhou, with its e-commerce sales ranking the first among its competitors on platforms such as Tmall and JD.com. By 2019, the number of Purcotton stores had exceeded 240, and more than 20 million members had been registered.
