MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended May 3, 2020.
"We are extremely proud of this quarter's solid results and growth, especially during the current global crisis," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "The entire company adapted quickly and delivered the technology and services that our customers needed to keep their organizations up and running. Pure continues to deliver on the Modern Data Experience to enable customers to transform their storage operations to be simple, reliable, fast, and flexible."
First Quarter Financial Highlights
- Revenue $367.1 million, up 12% year-over-year
- Subscription Services revenue $120.2 million, up 37% year-over-year
- GAAP gross margin 70.0%; non-GAAP gross margin 71.9%
- GAAP operating loss $(84.9) million; non-GAAP operating loss $(5.4) million
- Operating cash flow was $35.1 million, up $28.5 million year-over-year
- Free cash flow was $11.3 million, up $29.0 million year-over-year
- Total cash and investments of $1.3 billion
"Pure delivered solid financial results during the quarter despite a very challenging environment created by COVID-19," said Kevan Krysler, CFO, Pure Storage. "We were pleased that our customers continue to depend on the simplicity and reliability of our solutions and our resilient global supply chain during this critical time. Subscription Services continue to reflect strength with our Evergreen, Pure as-a-Service and Cloud Block Store offerings."
First Quarter Company Highlights
Pure's first quarter yielded industry-leading growth and the combination of Pure's differentiation with unmatched simplicity and reliability during this time of significant change make Pure the safe and easy choice. We make the Modern Data Experience a reality for customers with our continued pace of innovation.
- Pure as-a-Service - We saw increased interest in our flexible multi-cloud consumption model, providing a strong path for customers to manage costs and their hybrid cloud transition over time, particularly in a period when it may be difficult to predict ongoing requirements. In Q1, we also began offering Pure as-a-Service for free for the first three months for new customers with a 12-month contract term of 50 TiB or more.
- Third-generation all-NVMe FlashArray//X - The latest generation FlashArray//X enables customers to accelerate and consolidate database and enterprise workloads by as much as 50%, extend them to the cloud and modernize their data protection strategies. The new solution can drive performance gains up to 25% versus the previous generation FlashArray//X with updated controllers that feature new Intel Xeon Scalable Processors.
- Purity 3.0 for FlashBladeTM - FlashBlade delivers a truly unified, scale-out fast file and object storage platform purpose-built to support modern application development, modern analytics and next-generation data protection. The new software release added simple and efficient file and object replication for disaster recovery and hybrid cloud.
- Remote Installation Options - The need for reliable data services is growing exponentially as more employees work remotely. Pure introduced new remote install options for FlashArray and FlashBlade that limit the personnel needed to go onsite and install systems.
- Pure is now a Global Technology partner of SAP and a platinum member of SAP PartnerEdge. The expansion of Pure's partnership with SAP will help customers drive better business outcomes through joint technical support, competency centers and deeper technology integrations between the two companies in areas of intelligent enterprise, SAP S/4HANA, cloud computing, storage and virtualization.
COVID-19
Pure puts the health and safety of its employees first, while simultaneously serving customers and partners with the highest standards they have come to expect from us. The employees have demonstrated perseverance and determination during this challenging time and quickly adapted to this new way of working. The company's supply chain continues to be strong, is able to deliver products within our standard shipping times, and Pure's remote technical and professional services remain fully operational. Lastly, Pure announced a set of programs to provide flexibility to customers as they navigate shifting resource demands and new ways of working including flexible consumption models, scalable VDI solution bundles, remote installation services and self-service product test drives.
Guidance
Pure had a solid fiscal Q1 and the core fundamentals of our business remain strong. However, the company is withdrawing its fiscal 2021 annual guidance and will not provide specific fiscal Q2 guidance due to the global economic contraction caused by COVID-19.
The company's current view of fiscal Q2 outcomes, which should not be viewed as guidance, is that sales will be near flat year-over-year and operating profit will be near break-even.
As the company progresses through fiscal 2021, Pure expects to continue to see strength in sales and adoption of its subscription services. Pure as-a-Service and Cloud Block Store unified subscription offerings continue to gain momentum, increasing flexibility for customers by providing a cloud-like business model.
PURE STORAGE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, unaudited)
At the End of
First Quarter of
Fiscal 2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
347,580
$
362,635
Marketable securities
926,560
936,518
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $619 and $542
349,126
458,643
Inventory
39,266
38,518
Deferred commissions, current
39,181
37,148
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
56,154
56,930
Total current assets
1,757,867
1,890,392
Property and equipment, net
136,208
122,740
Operating lease right-of-use-assets
116,960
112,854
Deferred commissions, non-current
103,182
102,056
Intangible assets, net
55,556
58,257
Goodwill
37,584
37,584
Restricted cash
15,287
15,287
Other assets, non-current
32,217
25,034
Total assets
$
2,254,861
$
2,364,204
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
64,817
$
77,651
Accrued compensation and benefits
64,033
106,592
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
38,881
47,223
Operating lease liabilities, current
29,940
27,264
Deferred revenue, current
365,716
356,011
Total current liabilities
563,387
614,741
Convertible senior notes, net
483,943
477,007
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
95,886
92,977
Deferred revenue, non-current
340,344
341,277
Other liabilities, non-current
14,443
8,084
Total liabilities
1,498,003
1,534,086
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
2,120,215
2,107,605
Accumulated other comprehensive income
10,173
5,449
Accumulated deficit
(1,373,530)
(1,282,936)
Total stockholders' equity
756,858
830,118
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,254,861
$
2,364,204
PURE STORAGE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
First Quarter of Fiscal
2021
2020
Revenue:
Product
$
246,939
$
238,741
Subscription services
120,180
87,959
Total revenue
367,119
326,700
Cost of revenue:
Product (1)
69,285
76,592
Subscription services(1)
41,009
33,721
Total cost of revenue
110,294
110,313
Gross profit
256,825
216,387
Operating expenses:
Research and development (1)
112,446
105,075
Sales and marketing (1)
173,433
166,626
General and administrative (1)
41,125
42,110
Restructuring and other (2)
14,702
—
Total operating expenses
341,706
313,811
Loss from operations
(84,881)
(97,424)
Other income (expense), net
(3,416)
(1,816)
Loss before provision for income taxes
(88,297)
(99,240)
Income tax provision
2,297
1,096
Net loss
$
(90,594)
$
(100,336)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(0.34)
$
(0.41)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
262,935
245,334
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Cost of revenue -- product
$
996
$
977
Cost of revenue -- subscription services
3,392
3,951
Research and development
28,711
27,835
Sales and marketing
16,272
18,314
General and administrative
9,323
10,670
Total stock-based compensation expense
$
58,694
$
61,747
(2) Includes expenses related to restructuring and incremental expenses directly related to COVID-19
PURE STORAGE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)
First Quarter of Fiscal
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(90,594)
$
(100,336)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
15,133
21,060
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
6,936
6,490
Stock-based compensation expense
58,694
61,747
Other
1,705
(811)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:
Accounts receivable, net
109,441
67,299
Inventory
(1,370)
(2,023)
Deferred commissions
(3,159)
1,716
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(6,298)
(7,298)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
6,706
6,209
Accounts payable
(14,294)
(25,807)
Accrued compensation and other liabilities
(49,643)
(43,583)
Operating lease liabilities
(6,926)
(6,034)
Deferred revenue
8,772
28,013
Net cash provided by operating activities
35,103
6,642
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(23,782)
(24,296)
Acquisition, net of cash acquired
—
(47,881)
Purchases of marketable securities
(98,161)
(312,859)
Sales of marketable securities
17,657
22,344
Maturities of marketable securities
95,375
164,139
Net cash used in investing activities
(8,911)
(198,553)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net proceeds from exercise of stock options
9,275
16,761
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan
16,021
32,042
Proceeds from borrowing
4,950
—
Repayment of debt assumed from acquisition
—
(11,555)
Tax withholding on vesting of restricted stock
(1,374)
(5,672)
Repurchases of common stock
(70,119)
—
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(41,247)
31,576
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(15,055)
(160,335)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
377,922
463,813
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
362,867
$
303,478
Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures
The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):
First Quarter of Fiscal 2021
First Quarter of Fiscal 2020
GAAP
results
GAAP
gross
margin (a)
Adjustment
Non-
GAAP
results
Non-
GAAP
gross
margin (b)
GAAP
results
GAAP
gross
margin (a)
Adjustment
Non-
GAAP
results
Non-
GAAP
gross
margin (b)
$
996
(c)
$
977
(c)
36
(d)
49
(d)
438
(e)
—
2,004
(f)
922
(f)
Gross profit --
product
$
177,654
71.9
%
$
3,474
$
181,128
73.3
%
$
162,149
67.9
%
$
1,948
$
164,097
68.7
%
$
3,392
(c)
$
3,951
(c)
99
(d)
127
(d)
190
(e)
—
Gross profit -- subscription services
$
79,171
65.9
%
$
3,681
$
82,852
68.9
%
$
54,238
61.7
%
$
4,078
$
58,316
66.3
%
$
4,388
(c)
$
4,928
(c)
135
(d)
176
(d)
628
(e)
—
2,004
(f)
922
(f)
Total gross profit
$
256,825
70.0
%
$
7,155
$
263,980
71.9
%
$
216,387
66.2
%
$
6,026
$
222,413
68.1
%
(a)
GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.
(b)
Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.
(c)
To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.
(d)
To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.
(e)
To eliminate expenses directly related to COVID-19 pandemic including hazard pay premiums.
(f)
To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.
The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):
First Quarter of Fiscal 2021
First Quarter of Fiscal 2020
GAAP
results
GAAP
operating
margin (a)
Adjustment
Non-
GAAP
results
Non-
GAAP
operating
margin (b)
GAAP
results
GAAP
operating
margin (a)
Adjustment
Non-
GAAP
results
Non-
GAAP
operating
margin (b)
$
58,694
(c)
$
61,747
(c)
1,872
(d)
410
(d)
1,623
(e)
3,124
(e)
9,531
(f)
—
5,799
(g)
—
2,004
(h)
922
(h)
Operating loss
$
(84,881)
-23.1
%
$
79,523
$
(5,358)
-1.5
%
$
(97,424)
-29.8
%
$
66,203
$
(31,221)
-9.6
%
$
58,694
(c)
$
61,747
(c)
1,872
(d)
410
(d)
1,623
(e)
3,124
(e)
9,531
(f)
—
5,799
(g)
—
2,004
(h)
922
(h)
6,936
(i)
6,490
(i)
Net loss
$
(90,594)
$
86,459
$
(4,135)
$
(100,336)
$
72,693
$
(27,643)
Net loss per share -- basic and diluted
$
(0.34)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.41)
$
(0.11)
Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation -- basic and diluted
262,935
262,935
245,334
245,334
(a)
GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating loss divided by revenue.
(b)
Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating loss divided by revenue.
(c)
To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.
(d)
To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.
(e)
To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.
(f)
To eliminate expenses directly related to COVID-19 pandemic. These expenses included marketing commitments no longer deemed to have value and hazard pay premiums.
(g)
To eliminate restructuring expenses resulting from workforce reduction in February 2020.
(h)
To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.
(i)
To eliminate amortization expense of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to our convertible debt.
Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):
First Quarter of Fiscal
2021
2020
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
35,103
$
6,642
Less: purchases of property and equipment
(23,782)
(24,296)
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
$
11,321
$
(17,654)
Free cash flow as % of revenue
3.1
%
-5.4
%