MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended May 3, 2020.

"We are extremely proud of this quarter's solid results and growth, especially during the current global crisis," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "The entire company adapted quickly and delivered the technology and services that our customers needed to keep their organizations up and running. Pure continues to deliver on the Modern Data Experience to enable customers to transform their storage operations to be simple, reliable, fast, and flexible." 

First Quarter Financial Highlights 

  • Revenue $367.1 million, up 12% year-over-year
  • Subscription Services revenue $120.2 million, up 37% year-over-year
  • GAAP gross margin 70.0%; non-GAAP gross margin 71.9%
  • GAAP operating loss $(84.9) million; non-GAAP operating loss $(5.4) million
  • Operating cash flow was $35.1 million, up $28.5 million year-over-year
  • Free cash flow was $11.3 million, up $29.0 million year-over-year
  • Total cash and investments of $1.3 billion

"Pure delivered solid financial results during the quarter despite a very challenging environment created by COVID-19," said Kevan Krysler, CFO, Pure Storage. "We were pleased that our customers continue to depend on the simplicity and reliability of our solutions and our resilient global supply chain during this critical time. Subscription Services continue to reflect strength with our Evergreen, Pure as-a-Service and Cloud Block Store offerings."

First Quarter Company Highlights

Pure's first quarter yielded industry-leading growth and the combination of Pure's differentiation with unmatched simplicity and reliability during this time of significant change make Pure the safe and easy choice. We make the Modern Data Experience a reality for customers with our continued pace of innovation.

  • Pure as-a-Service - We saw increased interest in our flexible multi-cloud consumption model, providing a strong path for customers to manage costs and their hybrid cloud transition over time, particularly in a period when it may be difficult to predict ongoing requirements. In Q1, we also began offering Pure as-a-Service for free for the first three months for new customers with a 12-month contract term of 50 TiB or more.
  • Third-generation all-NVMe FlashArray//X - The latest generation FlashArray//X enables customers to accelerate and consolidate database and enterprise workloads by as much as 50%, extend them to the cloud and modernize their data protection strategies. The new solution can drive performance gains up to 25% versus the previous generation FlashArray//X with updated controllers that feature new Intel Xeon Scalable Processors.
  • Purity 3.0 for FlashBladeTM - FlashBlade delivers a truly unified, scale-out fast file and object storage platform purpose-built to support modern application development, modern analytics and next-generation data protection. The new software release added simple and efficient file and object replication for disaster recovery and hybrid cloud.
  • Remote Installation Options - The need for reliable data services is growing exponentially as more employees work remotely. Pure introduced new remote install options for FlashArray and FlashBlade that limit the personnel needed to go onsite and install systems.
  • Pure is now a Global Technology partner of SAP and a platinum member of SAP PartnerEdge. The expansion of Pure's partnership with SAP will help customers drive better business outcomes through joint technical support, competency centers and deeper technology integrations between the two companies in areas of intelligent enterprise, SAP S/4HANA, cloud computing, storage and virtualization.

COVID-19

Pure puts the health and safety of its employees first, while simultaneously serving customers and partners with the highest standards they have come to expect from us. The employees have demonstrated perseverance and determination during this challenging time and quickly adapted to this new way of working. The company's supply chain continues to be strong, is able to deliver products within our standard shipping times, and Pure's remote technical and professional services remain fully operational. Lastly, Pure announced a set of programs to provide flexibility to customers as they navigate shifting resource demands and new ways of working including flexible consumption models, scalable VDI solution bundles, remote installation services and self-service product test drives.

Guidance

Pure had a solid fiscal Q1 and the core fundamentals of our business remain strong.  However, the company is withdrawing its fiscal 2021 annual guidance and will not provide specific fiscal Q2 guidance due to the global economic contraction caused by COVID-19.

The company's current view of fiscal Q2 outcomes, which should not be viewed as guidance, is that sales will be near flat year-over-year and operating profit will be near break-even. 

As the company progresses through fiscal 2021, Pure expects to continue to see strength in sales and adoption of its subscription services.  Pure as-a-Service and Cloud Block Store unified subscription offerings continue to gain momentum, increasing flexibility for customers by providing a cloud-like business model.

Conference Call Information

Pure will host a teleconference to discuss the first quarter fiscal 2021 results at 2:00 pm PT on May 28, 2020. Pure will post its supplemental earnings presentation to the Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com following the conference call.

Teleconference details are as follows:

  • To Listen via Telephone: (833) 968-2110 or (778) 560-2823 (for international callers) with passcode 6888492.
  • To Listen via the Internet: A live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding slides will be available at investor.purestorage.com.
  • Replay: A telephone playback of this conference call is scheduled to be available two hours after the call ends on May 28, 2020, through June 11, 2020. The replay will be accessible by calling (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 (for international callers), with conference ID 6888492.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition: Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage.

Upcoming Events:

  • The company will host its first ever Pure//Accelerate Digital event on Thursday, June 10th. Details and registration information can be found here.
  • Pure will be presenting at the William Blair Growth Stock Virtual Conference on June 11th at 8:00 am PT. The presentation from the event will be webcast live and all information will be available on the investor relations website at investor.purestorage.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to future period outcomes, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business operations, liquidity and capital resources, employees, customers, supply chain, financial results and the economy, our expectations regarding product and technology differentiation, including our new offerings, strategy and adoption of subscription services, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 2, 2020. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of May 28, 2020, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow and free cash flow as a percentage of revenue.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense, payments to former shareholders of acquired company, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, restructuring activities, and expenses directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, unaudited)




At the End of



First Quarter of
Fiscal 2021


Fiscal 2020






Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$

347,580



$

362,635


Marketable securities


926,560



936,518


Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $619 and $542


349,126



458,643


Inventory


39,266



38,518


Deferred commissions, current


39,181



37,148


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


56,154



56,930


Total current assets


1,757,867



1,890,392


Property and equipment, net


136,208



122,740


Operating lease right-of-use-assets


116,960



112,854


Deferred commissions, non-current


103,182



102,056


Intangible assets, net


55,556



58,257


Goodwill


37,584



37,584


Restricted cash


15,287



15,287


Other assets, non-current


32,217



25,034


Total assets


$

2,254,861



$

2,364,204


Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


$

64,817



$

77,651


Accrued compensation and benefits


64,033



106,592


Accrued expenses and other liabilities


38,881



47,223


Operating lease liabilities, current


29,940



27,264


Deferred revenue, current


365,716



356,011


Total current liabilities


563,387



614,741


Convertible senior notes, net


483,943



477,007


Operating lease liabilities, non-current


95,886



92,977


Deferred revenue, non-current


340,344



341,277


Other liabilities, non-current


14,443



8,084


Total liabilities


1,498,003



1,534,086


Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and additional paid-in capital


2,120,215



2,107,605


Accumulated other comprehensive income


10,173



5,449


Accumulated deficit


(1,373,530)



(1,282,936)


Total stockholders' equity


756,858



830,118


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

2,254,861



$

2,364,204


 

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



First Quarter of Fiscal


2021


2020





Revenue:




Product

$

246,939



$

238,741


Subscription services

120,180



87,959


Total revenue

367,119



326,700


Cost of revenue:




Product (1)

69,285



76,592


Subscription services(1)

41,009



33,721


Total cost of revenue

110,294



110,313


Gross profit

256,825



216,387


Operating expenses:




Research and development (1)

112,446



105,075


Sales and marketing (1)

173,433



166,626


General and administrative (1)

41,125



42,110


Restructuring and other (2)

14,702




Total operating expenses

341,706



313,811


Loss from operations

(84,881)



(97,424)


Other income (expense), net

(3,416)



(1,816)


Loss before provision for income taxes

(88,297)



(99,240)


Income tax provision

2,297



1,096


Net loss

$

(90,594)



$

(100,336)






Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.34)



$

(0.41)


Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

262,935



245,334




(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:


Cost of revenue -- product

$

996



$

977


Cost of revenue -- subscription services

3,392



3,951


Research and development

28,711



27,835


Sales and marketing

16,272



18,314


General and administrative

9,323



10,670


Total stock-based compensation expense

$

58,694



$

61,747



(2) Includes expenses related to restructuring and incremental expenses directly related to COVID-19

 

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)



First Quarter of Fiscal


2021


2020





Cash flows from operating activities




Net loss

$

(90,594)



$

(100,336)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

15,133



21,060


Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

6,936



6,490


Stock-based compensation expense

58,694



61,747


Other

1,705



(811)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:




Accounts receivable, net

109,441



67,299


Inventory

(1,370)



(2,023)


Deferred commissions

(3,159)



1,716


Prepaid expenses and other assets

(6,298)



(7,298)


Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,706



6,209


Accounts payable

(14,294)



(25,807)


Accrued compensation and other liabilities

(49,643)



(43,583)


Operating lease liabilities

(6,926)



(6,034)


Deferred revenue

8,772



28,013


Net cash provided by operating activities

35,103



6,642


Cash flows from investing activities




Purchases of property and equipment

(23,782)



(24,296)


Acquisition, net of cash acquired



(47,881)


Purchases of marketable securities

(98,161)



(312,859)


Sales of marketable securities

17,657



22,344


Maturities of marketable securities

95,375



164,139


Net cash used in investing activities

(8,911)



(198,553)


Cash flows from financing activities




Net proceeds from exercise of stock options

9,275



16,761


Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

16,021



32,042


Proceeds from borrowing

4,950




Repayment of debt assumed from acquisition



(11,555)


Tax withholding on vesting of restricted stock

(1,374)



(5,672)


Repurchases of common stock

(70,119)




Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(41,247)



31,576


Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(15,055)



(160,335)


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

377,922



463,813


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

362,867



$

303,478


 

Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):




First Quarter of Fiscal 2021


First Quarter of Fiscal 2020



GAAP

results


GAAP

gross

margin (a)


Adjustment




Non-

GAAP

results


Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)


GAAP

results


GAAP

gross

margin (a)


Adjustment




Non-

GAAP

results


Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)
































$

996



(c)










$

977



(c)











36



(d)










49



(d)











438



(e)























2,004



(f)










922



(f)





Gross profit --

product


$

177,654



71.9

%


$

3,474





$

181,128



73.3

%


$

162,149



67.9

%


$

1,948





$

164,097



68.7

%
































$

3,392



(c)










$

3,951



(c)











99



(d)










127



(d)











190



(e)

















Gross profit -- subscription services


$

79,171



65.9

%


$

3,681





$

82,852



68.9

%


$

54,238



61.7

%


$

4,078





$

58,316



66.3

%
































$

4,388



(c)










$

4,928



(c)











135



(d)










176



(d)











628



(e)























2,004



(f)










922



(f)





Total gross profit


$

256,825



70.0

%


$

7,155





$

263,980



71.9

%


$

216,387



66.2

%


$

6,026





$

222,413



68.1

%



(a)

GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

(b) 

Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

(c)

To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.

(d)

To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

(e)

To eliminate expenses directly related to COVID-19 pandemic including hazard pay premiums.

(f)

To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

 

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):



First Quarter of Fiscal 2021


First Quarter of Fiscal 2020


GAAP

results


GAAP

operating

margin (a)


Adjustment




Non-

GAAP

results


Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)


GAAP

results


GAAP

operating

margin (a)


Adjustment


Non-

GAAP

results


Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)




























$

58,694



(c)










$

61,747


(c)









1,872



(d)










410


(d)









1,623



(e)










3,124


(e)









9,531



(f)




















5,799



(g)




















2,004



(h)










922


(h)




Operating loss

$

(84,881)



-23.1

%


$

79,523





$

(5,358)



-1.5

%


$

(97,424)



-29.8

%


$

66,203



$

(31,221)



-9.6

%




























$

58,694



(c)










$

61,747


(c)









1,872



(d)










410


(d)









1,623



(e)










3,124


(e)









9,531



(f)




















5,799



(g)




















2,004



(h)










922


(h)









6,936



(i)










6,490


(i)




Net loss

$

(90,594)





$

86,459





$

(4,135)





$

(100,336)





$

72,693



$

(27,643)


























Net loss per share -- basic and diluted

$

(0.34)









$

(0.02)





$

(0.41)







$

(0.11)




Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation -- basic and              diluted

262,935









262,935





245,334







245,334











































(a)

GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating loss divided by revenue.

(b)

Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating loss divided by revenue.

(c)

To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.

(d)

To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.

(e)

To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

(f)

To eliminate expenses directly related to COVID-19 pandemic. These expenses included marketing commitments no longer deemed to have value and hazard pay premiums.

(g)

To eliminate restructuring expenses resulting from workforce reduction in February 2020.

(h)

To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

(i)

To eliminate amortization expense of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to our convertible debt.

 

Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



First Quarter of Fiscal


2021


2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

35,103



$

6,642


Less: purchases of property and equipment

(23,782)



(24,296)


Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$

11,321



$

(17,654)






Free cash flow as % of revenue

3.1

%


-5.4

%

 

