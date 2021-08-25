www.purestorage.com (PRNewsFoto/Pure Storage)

www.purestorage.com (PRNewsFoto/Pure Storage)

 By Pure Storage

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended August 1, 2021.

"With revenue growth exceeding 23%, and the highest Q2 operating profit in our history, it's clear that our long-term strategy to provide customers with modern data services is working," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "We are in a great innovation cycle with our portfolio and our sales momentum and execution have never been stronger."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights 

  • Revenue $496.8 million, up 23% year-over-year
  • Subscription services revenue $171.9 million, up 31% year-over-year
  • GAAP gross margin 68.4%; non-GAAP gross margin 70.5%
  • GAAP operating loss $(33.9) million; non-GAAP operating income $46.6 million
  • GAAP operating margin (6.8)%; non-GAAP operating margin 9.4%
  • Operating cash flow $123.4 million; free cash flow $95.7 million
  • Total cash and investments $1.3 billion
  • Deferred revenue $909.8 million, up 26% year-over-year
  • Remaining performance obligations (RPO) $1.2 billion, up 25% year-over-year

"Our outstanding financial performance this quarter reflected strong sales execution and our long standing practice of providing leading edge solutions and best-in-class services to our customers," said Kevan Krysler, CFO, Pure Storage. "We saw strength from both our enterprise and commercial customers across our entire solutions portfolio."

Second Quarter Company Highlights and Achievements

  • Industry Accolades: FlashArray was named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Primary Storage Arrays. Pure was named a Kubernetes storage leader in two GigaOm Radar Reports and recognized as leader in Enterprise Flash Array Storage and Object Storage categories by TrustRadius for the second consecutive year. 
  • Pure achieved the highest total sales for any second quarter in the history of the company, growing more than 30% year-over-year.
  • The company saw continued strength and momentum in Subscription Services revenue, up 31% year-over-year with strong growth in Pure as-a-Service, which almost doubled revenues compared to the prior year.
  • Success in the large enterprise segment continues to grow, comprising over 50% of sales, with the top 10 customers spending more than $100 million in total.

Pure will host its next Financial Analyst Day on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, beginning at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. The event has changed from in-person to live webcast and will feature presentations by Pure's executive leadership team, followed by a live Q&A session.

Details:

The replay of the event and associated presentation materials will also be available at investor.purestorage.com for at least 90 days following the completion of the event.

Third Quarter and FY22 Guidance



Q3 FY22

FY22

Revenue

$530 million

$2.04 billion

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$40 million

$150 million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Pure has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating income to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because certain items that impact this measure are not within Pure's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

Pure will host a teleconference to discuss the second quarter fiscal 2022 results at 1:30 pm PT today, August 25, 2021. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website, investor.purestorage.com. Pure will also post its earnings presentation to this website in advance of the call and post its prepared remarks to this website within 24 hours of completion of the call. A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website and in addition, for two weeks at (800) 585-8367 (or 416-621-4642 for international callers) with passcode 5535534.

Upcoming Events

Pure is scheduled to participate virtually at the following investor conference:

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference 2021

Date: Friday, September 10, 2021

Pure Presenters: Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Kevan Krysler, CFO and Rob Lee, CTO

Pure Participants: Sanjot Khurana, VP of Investor Relations

The presentations will be webcast live and archived on Pure's Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition

Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays.

Connect with Pure

Blog 

LinkedIn

Twitter 

Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners. 

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to future period financial results, our continued momentum and growth potential, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business operations, liquidity and capital resources, employees, customers, supply chain, financial results and the economy, our expectations regarding product and technology differentiation, including our new offerings, strategy and adoption of subscription services, growing customer adoption, the continued success of the Portworx technology, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2021. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of August 25, 2021, and Pure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Pure uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense, payments to former shareholders of acquired companies, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to long-term debt, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses, restructuring activities, and expenses directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Pure believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.

 

 

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, unaudited)











At the End of





Second Quarter of

Fiscal 2022



Fiscal 2021











Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$

340,252





$

337,147



Marketable securities



944,285





916,388



Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $960 and $1,033



358,460





460,879



Inventory



47,169





46,733



Deferred commissions, current



58,003





57,183



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



111,390





89,836



Total current assets



1,859,559





1,908,166



Property and equipment, net



184,048





163,041



Operating lease right-of-use-assets



122,638





134,668



Deferred commissions, non-current



137,962





130,741



Intangible assets, net



68,279





76,648



Goodwill



358,736





358,736



Restricted cash



10,544





10,544



Other assets, non-current



41,918





36,896



Total assets



$

2,783,684





$

2,819,440



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable



$

54,686





$

67,530



Accrued compensation and benefits



126,589





160,817



Accrued expenses and other liabilities



53,043





61,754



Operating lease liabilities, current



34,482





32,231



Deferred revenue, current



485,927





438,321



Total current liabilities



754,727





760,653



Long-term debt



770,662





755,814



Operating lease liabilities, non-current



106,693





120,361



Deferred revenue, non-current



423,887





405,376



Other liabilities, non-current



30,271





27,230



Total liabilities



2,086,240





2,069,434



Stockholders' equity:









Common stock and additional paid-in capital



2,388,446





2,307,608



Accumulated other comprehensive income



3,481





7,410



Accumulated deficit



(1,694,483)





(1,565,012)



Total stockholders' equity



697,444





750,006



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

2,783,684





$

2,819,440



 

 

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)











Second Quarter of Fiscal



First Two Quarters of Fiscal



2022



2021



2022



2021

















Revenue:















Product

$

324,935





$

272,309





$

574,823





$

519,248



Subscription services

171,896





131,414





334,715





251,594



Total revenue

496,831





403,723





909,538





770,842



Cost of revenue:















Product (1)

101,150





84,731





180,214





154,016



Subscription services(1)

55,654





44,266





107,431





85,275



Total cost of revenue

156,804





128,997





287,645





239,291



Gross profit

340,027





274,726





621,893





531,551



Operating expenses:















Research and development (1)

140,107





114,652





271,488





227,098



Sales and marketing (1)

190,386





171,434





373,882





344,867



General and administrative (1)

43,464





44,471





86,610





85,596



Restructuring and other (2)





8,288









22,990



Total operating expenses

373,957





338,845





731,980





680,551



Loss from operations

(33,930)





(64,119)





(110,087)





(149,000)



Other income (expense), net

(7,410)





1,603





(12,137)





(1,813)



Loss before provision for income taxes

(41,340)





(62,516)





(122,224)





(150,813)



Income tax provision

3,925





2,451





7,247





4,748



Net loss

$

(45,265)





$

(64,967)





$

(129,471)





$

(155,561)



















Net loss per share attributable to common

stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.16)





$

(0.25)





$

(0.46)





$

(0.59)



























Weighted-average shares used in computing net

loss per share attributable to common stockholders,

basic and diluted

283,931





264,799





282,147





263,867



























(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

























Cost of revenue -- product

$

1,566





$

990





$

2,913





$

1,986



Cost of revenue -- subscription services

5,137





3,686





9,543





7,078



Research and development

35,125





29,839





65,546





58,550



Sales and marketing

18,358





16,848





35,166





33,120



General and administrative

10,243





10,089





18,595





19,412



Total stock-based compensation expense

$

70,429





$

61,452





$

131,763





$

120,146



































(2) Includes expenses related to restructuring and incremental expenses directly related to COVID-19

 

 

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)











Second Quarter of Fiscal



First Two Quarters of Fiscal



2022



2021



2022



2021

















Cash flows from operating activities















Net loss

$

(45,265)





$

(64,967)





$

(129,471)





$

(155,561)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

19,273





16,464





38,099





31,597



Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

7,751





7,189





15,154





14,125



Stock-based compensation expense

70,429





61,452





131,763





120,146



Impairment of long-lived assets





7,505









7,505



Other

3,895





267





6,516





1,972



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable, net

(30,874)





(17,545)





102,506





91,896



Inventory

266





3,105





(3,242)





1,735



Deferred commissions

(10,090)





(2,324)





(8,041)





(5,483)



Prepaid expenses and other assets

5,452





(20,091)





(24,955)





(26,389)



Operating lease right-of-use assets

7,237





7,475





14,818





14,181



Accounts payable

15,087





(6,796)





(9,267)





(21,090)



Accrued compensation and other liabilities

43,885





46,426





(40,952)





(3,217)



Operating lease liabilities

(7,308)





(6,145)





(14,205)





(13,071)



Deferred revenue

43,654





18,691





66,117





27,463



Net cash provided by operating activities

123,392





50,706





144,840





85,809



Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of property and equipment

(27,670)





(24,994)





(55,499)





(48,776)



Purchases of marketable securities

(145,808)





(193,076)





(317,371)





(291,237)



Sales of marketable securities

28,501





73,694





114,038





91,351



Maturities of marketable securities

104,030





110,799





169,770





206,174



Net cash used in investing activities

(40,947)





(33,577)





(89,062)





(42,488)



Cash flows from financing activities















Net proceeds from exercise of stock options

3,147





12,383





11,163





21,658



Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan









17,726





16,021



Proceeds from borrowings













4,950



Repayments of borrowings

(261)









(605)







Tax withholding on vesting of equity awards

(1,514)





(1,467)





(6,564)





(2,841)



Repurchases of common stock

(44,373)





(20,024)





(74,393)





(90,143)



Net cash used in financing activities

(43,001)





(9,108)





(52,673)





(50,355)



Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

39,444





8,021





3,105





(7,034)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

311,352





362,867





347,691





377,922



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

350,796





$

370,888





$

350,796





$

370,888



 

 

Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):





Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022



Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021





GAAP

results



GAAP

gross

margin (a)



Adjustment







Non-

GAAP

results



Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)



GAAP

results



GAAP

gross

margin (a)



Adjustment







Non-

GAAP

results



Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)































































$

1,566





(c)



















$

990





(c)





















63





(d)



















15





(d)













































297





(e)





















3,067





(f)



















2,003





(f)









Gross profit --

product



$

223,785





68.9

%



$

4,696









$

228,481





70.3

%



$

187,578





68.9

%



$

3,305









$

190,883





70.1

%































































$

5,137





(c)



















$

3,686





(c)





















196





(d)



















47





(d)





















24





(g)

































Gross profit --

subscription

services



$

116,242





67.6

%



$

5,357









$

121,599





70.7

%



$

87,148





66.3

%



$

3,733









$

90,881





69.2

%































































$

6,703





(c)



















$

4,676





(c)





















259





(d)



















62





(d)













































297





(e)





















3,067





(f)



















2,003





(f)





















24





(g)

































Total gross

profit



$

340,027





68.4

%



$

10,053









$

350,080





70.5

%



$

274,726





68.0

%



$

7,038









$

281,764





69.8

%

 

(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

(b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

(c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.

(d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

(e) To eliminate hazard pay premiums directly related to COVID-19 pandemic.

(f) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

(g) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.

 

 

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):



Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022



Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021



GAAP

results



GAAP

operating

margin (a)



Adjustment







Non-

GAAP

results



Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)



GAAP

results



GAAP

operating

margin (a)



Adjustment





Non-

GAAP

results



Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)

























































$

70,429





(c)



















$

61,452





(c)

















4,229





(d)



















2,009





(d)

















2,081





(e)



















1,259





(e)









































306





(f)









































8,279





(g)

















3,600





(h)



















2,003





(h)

















171





(i)































Operating

Income (loss)

$

(33,930)





-6.8

%



$

80,510









$

46,580





9.4

%



$

(64,119)





-15.9

%



$

75,308







$

11,189





2.8

%

























































$

70,429





(c)



















$

61,452





(c)

















4,229





(d)



















2,009





(d)

















2,081





(e)



















1,259





(e)









































306





(f)









































8,279





(g)

















3,600





(h)



















2,003





(h)

















171





(i)









































7,751





(j)



















7,189





(j)







Net income (loss)

$

(45,265)









$

88,261









$

42,996









$

(64,967)









$

82,497







$

17,530





















































Net income

(loss) per

share -- diluted

$

(0.16)

















$

0.14









$

(0.25)















$

0.06































































Weighted-

average

shares used in

per share

calculation --

diluted

283,931









16,286





(k)



300,217









264,799









17,698





(k)

282,497



















































































 

(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating loss divided by revenue.

(b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating loss divided by revenue.

(c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.

(d) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired companies.

(e) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

(f) To eliminate marketing commitments no longer deemed to have value and hazard pay premiums directly related to COVID-19 pandemic.

(g) To eliminate restructuring expenses related to (1) impairment of long-lived assets associated with the cease-use of certain facilities and (2) workforce reduction.

(h) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

(i) To eliminate acquisition-related integration expenses.

(j) To eliminate amortization expense of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to our long-term debt.

(k) To include effect of dilutive securities (employee stock options, restricted stock, and shares from employee stock purchase plan).

 

 

Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



Second Quarter of Fiscal



2022



2021

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

123,392





$

50,706



Less: purchases of property and equipment

(27,670)





(24,994)



Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$

95,722





$

25,712



 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-storage-announces-second-quarter-fiscal-2022-financial-results-301362968.html

SOURCE Pure Storage

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.