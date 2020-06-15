MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today said it significantly outperformed the external storage market in the latest IDC Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker (Q1 2020) and is a top five vendor in the external OEM storage space.
According to IDC, Pure's storage revenue grew 7.7% year-over-year in the first quarter in a market that shrank 8.2% overall. The all-flash array segment was the only external storage area to show growth in the IDC quarterly survey, with hard-drive storage plunging 18% and hybrid arrays shrinking 11.5%.
"We are extremely proud of Pure's results and standing in the latest IDC Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "Our momentum clearly demonstrates that our customers value and depend on the simplicity, reliability and flexibility of Pure and our solutions, especially in this critical time."
In its recent first quarter earnings report, Pure reported revenue of $367.1 million, up 12% year-over-year, with 37% gains in Subscription Services revenue which includes its Evergreen, Pure as-a-Service and Cloud Block Store offerings.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.
Analyst Recognition: Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage.
Pure Storage, the "P" Logo, Evergreen, FlashArray, FlashBlade, Pure as-a-Service, Pure Cloud Block Store and Pure1 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. All other trademarks or names referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners.