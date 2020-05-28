SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puro Sound Labs, the world's leading manufacturer of premium, volume-limiting headphones, is now introducing the PuroPro headphones into the USA market. The PuroPro is the latest addition to the range, with a slick design and studio grade audio quality, providing adults with a listening experience that is both high quality and healthy. In keeping with the Puro Sound Labs mission to protect consumers' hearing, the headphones are also volume limited to 85 dB for up to 8 hours per day, and 95 dB for up to 50 mins per day, as recommended by the World Health Organization.
While the headphones are volume limited to the maximum safe listening level, they certainly do not compromise on sound quality, with Puro Balanced Response® Curve technology engineered to deliver an amazing listening experience with clear, crisp vocals and full dynamic bass suitable for all genres of music. Additionally, with Digital Noise Reduction Technology, the headphones are equipped with two adjustable ANC levels, ensuring that users can listen to their favorite tracks and podcasts undisturbed, or find their own space in shared environments.
Designed with both comfort and style in mind, the PuroPro headphones boast a lightweight, construction that truly stands the test of time. As well as a durable, supple protein leather headband and ear cushions, guaranteeing a comfortable listening experience whilst relaxing at home or on the go.
Perfect for the commute to work, long journeys or trips away, the wireless Bluetooth v.5 headphones are complete with a foldable design and matching hard cover carrying case and are ideal for travel, with long lasting batteries that provide up to 28 hours playtime with ANC, 32 hours without and 300 hours of standby time.
Puro Sound Labs' PuroPro headphones will be available from www.purosound.com and Amazon with an MSRP of $199.99.
Key Specifications:
- Volume Limited 85dB & 95dB
- Battery Life: 28hours w/ ANC, 32 w/o ANC
- Adjustable ANC: – 30+/- 2 dB, 15+/- 2 dB
- *2 EQ (Maximum volume 85dB and 95dB) settings
- Bluetooth v.5
- Durable design for comfort and long-term usage
- Puro Balanced Response Frequency Curve
- 5 microphones, 4 for ANC, 1 mic for communications
- Hard cover carrying case
- Environmentally friendly packaging
About PURO SOUND LABS:
Established in 2014, Puro Sound Labs is dedicated to fighting the growing epidemic of Noise Induced Hearing Loss by providing healthy, affordable, high-quality listening products. Founder Dave Russell learned that his youngest daughter had developed Noise Induced Hearing Loss with doctors identifying her headphone's excessive volume as the likely cause. Without a safe alternative to the damaging headphones on the market, Dave set out to create the solution. Puro Sound Labs has since created the world's only studio-grade Bluetooth headphone that puts the safety of one's hearing first. Puro Sound Labs is committed to building awareness and the pursuit of reducing the impact of NIHL by developing new products and technologies to provide a solution to this growing epidemic.
For more information, visit www.purosound.com.
For more information or to discuss a review sample, please contact:
Davis Camarigg at 712-281-4612
Related Links