EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Push Health, Inc. a leading digital health software platform used by patients and healthcare providers to connect for virtual and mobile healthcare, has been certified as a trusted partner of Surescripts®. With this certification, licensed healthcare providers using the Push Health software platform are able to e-prescribe medication to patients using the Surescripts E-Prescribing service. The integration improves the medication deliverability process and expands the number of pharmacies available to Push Health users by more than 10,000 to 65,000+ nationwide.
"At a time when costs continue to rise and access to healthcare gets more challenging, this Surescripts integration expands Push Health's ability to deliver on our mission of powering easy, safe, and fair healthcare for all," explains Matthew Williamson, Co-President, Push Health. "Individual healthcare providers, with their passion to help and entrepreneurial spirit, are the most precious resource of the industry. As more and more states begin to require e-prescribing, like California did on January 1, 2022, it is important to deliver providers a trusted e-prescribing tool that is free to use anywhere, anytime, to better serve their patients."
"At Surescripts, we align healthcare organizations across the nation to simplify the way health intelligence is shared and give healthcare professionals the trusted insights they need to serve patients," explained Joe Montler, Chief Customer Officer at Surescripts. "With Push Health's E-Prescribing certification, more prescribers will have access to an efficient, seamless way to prescribe medications that are both safe and affordable for patients."
"Completing Surescripts certification reinforces our high-level commitment to the healthcare ecosystem as a whole," explains Steven Bull, chief technology officer, Push Health. "By leveraging Surescripts, we are furthering our push to democratize healthcare through technology, strengthening the digital loop between healthcare providers, patients and the care they need."
About Push Health, Inc.
Push Health, Inc. makes it easy, safe & fair for patients and healthcare providers to connect for the purpose of getting and staying well. Since 2013, Push Health has enabled millions of patient/provider interactions. Free for providers to join and use, the platform has been designed to streamline serving patient networks both big and small. For more information, visit pushhealth.com.
Media Contact
Matt Williamson, Push Health, Inc., 1 8557874432, media@pushhealth.com
SOURCE Push Health, Inc.