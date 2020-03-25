AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pushnami, the top push notification platform built for marketers, will offer its platform for free to all new customers starting today. In response to sudden impacts that online companies face as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, these businesses will be able to use Pushnami at no cost for up to six months.
Running cost-effective and result-generating campaigns is essential for any marketing team or online business. In the current economic conditions, companies are being forced to make hard decisions regarding their channel allocation, overall budgets, and human resources.
"Right now, thousands of businesses have been affected by one of the most challenging events to our economy in over a generation. The best way we can help the impacted marketers and businesses is to open up a new marketing channel, completely free, for those that might not be utilizing push technology or those that are simply trying to drive more revenue and engagement without increasing their marketing budget," said CEO Emerson Smith. "Pushnami intends to support these businesses in any way possible over the weeks and months to come."
Push technology is used on only three percent of the global top one million websites, according to BuiltWith. This is a channel that most marketers have never tested or even used before. Push notifications can help businesses capture more of their website traffic, deliver a great customer experience by sending highly targeted messages, and increase their conversions and resulting revenue.
Pushnami Platform features included in this program:
- Push notifications that get delivered on all major desktop and mobile devices and browsers.
- Smart Subscribe prompts that maximize subscriber opt-in rates based on device, browser, and operating system.
- Detailed campaign analytics with the ability to run A/B/C testing on all creatives.
- Creative and content automation, including advanced segmentation and personalization.
- Dedicated account management support.
Program details are as follows:
- A credit card, signed contract or other form of payment will not be required.
- Free services for eligible businesses will be available for six full months after completion of the signup process.
- The new program is available immediately starting March 25, 2020, for a limited time and is only valid for new Pushnami customers.
- Businesses that wish to enroll should visit pushnami.com/free and create an account using a business email address.
In addition to supporting online businesses through this announced six-month free offer, Pushnami is donating $10,000 to the Central Texas Food Bank. "We're so grateful to Pushnami for this generous donation," said Derrick Chubbs, president and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank. "This will go a long way in helping us meet the increased demand we're seeing right now."
This donation will provide meals for up to 40,000 Central Texans and continues Pushnami's charitable mission to donate a portion of its revenue every month to local nonprofits that serve the Austin community.
About Pushnami
Founded in 2017, Pushnami is the omnichannel subscriber engagement and messaging platform used by 20,000 global sites. Delivering more than 10 billion messages per month across browser-based web push notifications, mobile app push notifications and email, Pushnami enables brands to easily capture more subscribers, intelligently market to them, and grow their revenue. Based in Austin, Texas, Pushnami is the #1 push platform built for marketers, a 2020 CrozDesk Top Customer Engagement Platform and an upcoming member of the Forbes Business Council. For more information, visit pushnami.com.
Contact:
Emily Jansen
Director of Marketing for Pushnami
pr@pushnami.com
(512) 333-2519
Related Images
free-push-notification-software-by.jpg
Free Push Notification Software by Pushnami
Related Links