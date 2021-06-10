AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the key challenges enterprise organizations face moving to the cloud and data centricity is a lack of rapid integration and advanced data governance solutions that allow them to leverage their current in house skill sets without coding. By unlocking the necessary integration and data governance functions via Snowpark; Snowflake and Put It Forward are now enabling data engineers, data scientists and developers to leverage other languages such as Java or UDF's and powerful platform capabilities including Snowflake's data cloud.
Put It Forward's Snowflake Snowpark native solution brings automation and predictive insights to help unlock value in processes such as customer prediction analytics, data governance automation and data life cycle management across solutions. Put It Forward continues to help leading organizations deliver on the promise of end-to-end experiences for their customers, partners and employees.
As a demonstration of their commitment to offering a comprehensive solution, Snowflake customers will be able to create and manage more workflows entirely within Snowflake's Data Cloud. Put It Forward provides pipes to bring everything into Snowflake and ensure the highest levels of data quality with advanced predictive data governance analytics offered in a single solution. Put It Forward has now stepped up to deliver a native deployment of its data automation platform on the Snowflake Data Cloud. #SnowflakePartnerSummit
"Snowflake is committed to our customers' success with strategic partners like Put It Forward who raise the bar for what's possible. Before Snowpark customers could primarily interact via SQL - our leading edge solution now significantly opens up endless possibilities. Until June 15th customers are in preview and it will be available for public preview soon thereafter".
Jeremy Maranitch - Sr. Strategic Alliance Manager
"Put It Forward believes the biggest challenge most organizations face today is dealing with the cost burden and complexity that comes with supplying all of the data, the IT overhead and the capabilities needed for data driven insights. Organizations need to be able to scalably integrate their tech stack across the clouds and see around corners with data driven insights. Our next level collaboration with Snowflake enables organizations to do just that".
Mark Cowan, CEO Put it Forward
