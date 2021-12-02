DENVER, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pynwheel, Inc., the multifamily industry's leading tour technology company, has announced a new partnership with the award-winning CRM and performance management platform, Knock. The partnership comes in the form of an integration between Knock's CRM platform and Pynwheel's self-guided tour solution, Pynwheel Self Tour, which will help to create efficiencies and synchronicity in the prospect management experience for multifamily housing properties.
Through the integration, prospect information related to scheduling and touring with the Pynwheel Self Tour app will populate within the Knock CRM platform, syncing schedules and prospect details.
"I am so excited to launch the Knock integration with Pynwheel Self Tour", says Jennifer Cyphers, Founder & CEO of Pynwheel. "This partnership will help to provide a more streamlined prospect management process to our clients who use Knock as they will be able to access all of their scheduling and prospect information in one place. Additionally, it will offer Knock clients the opportunity to take advantage of the best self tour solution in the industry and deliver the most comprehensive and engaging self-guided tour experience to their prospects."
"Knock customers are just like us in their pursuit of delivering a world-class leasing experience for their customers. Our partners are no different," says Demetri Themelis, Co-Founder and CEO at Knock. "As the premier front office platform for multifamily operators, we've built a flexible technology and partnership model to integrate with great products like Pynwheel and directly support our mutual customers in achieving their customer experience goals."
"Knock CRM is proud to serve as the central hub for optimizing leasing performance and prospect engagement throughout the customer lifecycle, and with Pynwheel's high-touch touring technology, expand options for how renters engage with a property –– which is especially critical for renters that expect flexible touring options, like the ability to tour on their own time, and convert much better as a result," added Themelis.
Starting today, multifamily housing properties that are clients of both Pynwheel Self Tour and Knock will be able to integrate their two systems.
About Pynwheel
Pynwheel is a privately-held marketing technology company in Denver, Colorado founded in April 2012 by Jennifer Cyphers, former Co-Owner, Sole Managing Member, and President of Engrain (fka Multifamily Edge) and Director of ApartmentGuide.com at PRIMEDIA. Pynwheel designs interactive applications for the multifamily housing industry. Pynwheel innovation makes leasing easier for hundreds of apartment communities across the United States. For more information, visit http://www.pynwheel.comor follow Pynwheel on Facebook, LinkedIn, or @Pynwheel on Instagram and Twitter.
About Knock
Knock is an award-winning CRM and performance management platform for residential property management companies. Hundreds of the leading apartment managers and owners across North America rely on Knock's automation, integration, and data transparency tools to improve occupancy and renewal rates. Knock is based in Seattle and was founded in 2014. For more details, visit http://www.knockcrm.com.
