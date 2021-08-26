DENVER, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pynwheel, Inc. is set to unveil a new contactless access solution for multifamily housing properties, Pynwheel Resident Access. The new product will allow residents to access common areas, including amenities, entrances and garages, with their smartphone. Unlike other solutions, Pynwheel Access works with any existing fob reader. Readers do not have to be replaced with new technology. Pynwheel Resident Access will be officially introduced to the industry at next week's Apartmentalize Conference in Chicago, IL where it will be part of the Pynwheel trade show exhibit.
Pynwheel Access was first released as a feature within Pynwheel's self-guided tour solution, Pynwheel Self Tour, in April of 2021. Now also available as a resident tool, Pynwheel Access marks the fourth standalone product under the Pynwheel umbrella.
Pynwheel Resident Access will work the same for properties who use the feature as part of Pynwheel Self Tour. Existing fob readers on-site at any property can be retrofitted to be compatible with the tool and common areas will unlock once the resident or staff member's smartphone is within range of the vicinity. Pynwheel Access can be utilized with both Apple and Android devices.
"With the demand for contactless options being stronger now than ever before, I am thrilled that Pynwheel is able to bring Pynwheel Resident Access to the multifamily industry", says Jennifer Cyphers, Founder and CEO of Pynwheel. "We are a company who takes pride in crafting innovative tech solutions to benefit apartment staff, residents, and prospects. This product will help properties create safer environments for those that live and work there and aid in resident satisfaction due to growing preferences for these types of solutions."
In addition to Pynwheel Access, Pynwheel also creates tour technology to assist multifamily properties in the sales and leasing process including Pynwheel Self Tour, interactive property maps, and sales and leasing touchscreens. Pynwheel will be showcasing all of these products as part of their Apartmentalize Conference exhibit and will be offering demos to attendees for a hands-on experience.
For additional information, visit http://www.pynwheel.com or e-mail info@pynwheel.com
About Pynwheel
Pynwheel is a privately-held marketing technology company in Denver, Colorado founded in April 2012 by Jennifer Cyphers, former Co-Owner, Sole Managing Member, and President of Engrain (fka Multifamily Edge) and Director of ApartmentGuide.com at PRIMEDIA. Pynwheel designs interactive applications for the multifamily housing industry. Pynwheel innovation makes leasing easier for hundreds of apartment communities across the United States. For more information, visit http://www.pynwheel.com or follow Pynwheel on Facebook, LinkedIn, or @Pynwheel on Instagram and Twitter.
