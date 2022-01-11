DENVER, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pynwheel, Inc., the multifamily industry's leading tour technology company, has just completed a new integration between Pynwheel Self Tour and PERQ's innovative AI technology platform for the multifamily prospect. This partnership will aid in strengthening the digital prospect experience for multifamily housing properties, and in turn enhance the leasing process.
The integration will sync Pynwheel Self Tour's scheduling widget to PERQ's AI leasing assistant on a property's website so that when the website user requests a property tour through the PERQ platform, prospect information will automatically integrate between the two solutions.
"I am thrilled that Pynwheel Self Tour is now able to integrate with PERQ", says Jennifer Cyphers, Founder & CEO of Pynwheel. "Our two solutions complement one another very well as they both provide an interactive and individualized experience to multifamily prospects which will now be leveraged through this new integration. This partnership will allow our clients that use PERQ to enjoy a more seamless operational process for managing leads and provide PERQ clients the opportunity to add to their personalized prospect journey with the most comprehensive self-guided tour solution in the industry."
"PERQ focuses heavily on developing comprehensive integrations with key multifamily technology products like website providers, CRMs, and single-point tools", said Andy Medley, CoFounder & CEO of PERQ. "Pynwheel Self Tour is a powerful integration that will provide a smoother process for lead management while also improving the experience for rental prospects."
About Pynwheel
Pynwheel is a privately-held marketing technology company in Denver, Colorado founded in April 2012 by Jennifer Cyphers, former Co-Owner, Sole Managing Member, and President of Engrain (fka Multifamily Edge) and Director of ApartmentGuide.com at PRIMEDIA. Pynwheel designs interactive applications for the multifamily housing industry. Pynwheel innovation makes leasing easier for hundreds of apartment communities across the United States. For more information, visit http://www.pynwheel.comhttp://www.pynwheel.com or follow Pynwheel on https://www.facebook.com/PynwheelFacebook,https://www.linkedin.com/company/pynwheel-inc-LinkedIn, or @Pynwheel on Instagram and Twitter.
About PERQ
PERQ's AI technology automates the multifamily prospect journey and gives every prospect the rental experience they crave. PERQ connects to a PMC's website and lead sources to engage, nurture and convert every lead. More than just a leasing assistant, PERQ combines powerful capabilities that interact with the prospect across multiple channels to get better results and, because PERQ leverages artificial intelligence (AI), PERQ knows exactly when it is time to hand off a lead to a member of the PMC leasing team. To learn more, visit http://www.perq.comhttp://www.perq.com. You can also follow PERQ on https://www.linkedin.com/company/perq/LinkedIn, or @PERQmarketing on Instagram and TikTok.
