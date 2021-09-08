DENVER, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pynwheel, Inc. has announced a new 3D Map update to their interactive property map solution, Pynwheel Maps. Pynwheel interactive website maps allow prospects to find their future home in a community by providing them with details and images about available apartment units and amenities which will be further enhanced by the addition of 3D Maps. Visitors to the Pynwheel exhibit at last week's Apartmentalize conference in Chicago, IL were the first in the industry to see the new feature in action.
The addition of 3D Maps to Pynwheel Maps allows prospective residents to see 3D renderings of properties built before their eyes on an area map. Prospects will have the ability to rotate the map in any direction in a 3D environment to see different perspectives of unit locations, amenities, and common areas. The detailed nature of the 3D Maps will provide Pynwheel Maps users with an even more dynamic user experience.
"I am so pleased that Pynwheel had the opportunity to partner with our friends at Beans.ai to bring this new 3D Map feature to Pynwheel Maps," says Jennifer Cyphers, Founder and CEO of Pynwheel. "With this new tool, we can easily create a 3D experience for a high volume of property maps on the fly. As most prospects begin their apartment search online, having a tool like Pynwheel Maps with such robust features will be a huge benefit to properties and prospects alike."
Pynwheel Maps was originally created alongside of Pynwheel's sales & leasing touchscreen, which was re-released in 2016. Pynwheel Maps was also integrated into the company's self-guided tour solution in 2019, Pynwheel Self Tour. As a large component of both tour technology products, clients receive a free Pynwheel Map with the purchase of either Pynwheel Touch or Pynwheel Self Tour. Pynwheel Maps can also be purchased as its own standalone product.
For additional information, visit http://www.pynwheel.com or e-mail info@pynwheel.com.
About Pynwheel
Pynwheel is a privately-held marketing technology company in Denver, Colorado founded in April 2012 by Jennifer Cyphers, former Co-Owner, Sole Managing Member, and President of Engrain (fka Multifamily Edge) and Director of ApartmentGuide.com at PRIMEDIA. Pynwheel designs interactive applications for the multifamily housing industry. Pynwheel innovation makes leasing easier for hundreds of apartment communities across the United States. For more information, visit pynwheel.com or follow Pynwheel on Facebook, LinkedIn, or @Pynwheel on Instagram and Twitter.
