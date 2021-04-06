DENVER, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pynwheel, Inc. today announced a new feature into their self-guided tour product, Pynwheel Self Tour, that allows prospects to utilize their smartphones as a fob to enter locked areas when touring a multifamily housing property. The addition of Pynwheel Access into the application makes Pynwheel Self Tour the only solution of its kind to be recognized by any fob reader.
With Pynwheel Access, prospects who tour properties with Pynwheel Self Tour will be notified in the application that secured areas will unlock when their smartphone is within range of the vicinity. The new component is compatible with both Apple and Android operating systems and has the ability to work with any existing fob readers that are located on-site at any property. Properties do not have to install new access control systems throughout their property or use workaround solutions to offer self tours for their prospects. Additionally, Pynwheel Access provides an added layer of security for property management staff as the feature allows for secured, temporary access to only a specified tour route.
"I am incredibly excited to be able to offer multifamily housing properties the opportunity to add even more ease into their self-guided tour experience with the inclusion of Pynwheel Access in Pynwheel Self Tour," says Jennifer Cyphers, Founder and CEO of Pynwheel. "This new tool will make the experience more seamless for prospects as lock instruction and administration will be removed from the process. Pynwheel Access also provides property staff with the opportunity to save time and resources since they will no longer need to coordinate lock access for their self-guided property tours. It will also assist them in catering to COVID-19 protocols as it will help with decreasing the frequency of contact with public touch points on property."
Pynwheel Self Tour debuted in June 2019 as a solution to aid multifamily real estate properties in meeting the demand of prospects who preferred self-guided tours. The industry's introduction to Pynwheel was through the company's premiere product, the sales and leasing touchscreen application, which was re-released in 2016.
Pynwheel is a privately-held marketing technology company in Denver, Colorado founded in April 2012 by Jennifer Cyphers, formerly Founder/President of Engrain (fka Multifamily Edge) and Director of ApartmentGuide.com at PRIMEDIA. Pynwheel designs interactive leasing touchscreen applications for the multifamily housing industry. Pynwheel innovation makes leasing easier for hundreds of apartment communities across the United States. For more information, visit http://www.pynwheel.com or follow Pynwheel on Facebook, LinkedIn, or @Pynwheel on Instagram and Twitter.
