BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Solutions announced the end of life dates of the Pyramid Solutions BridgeWay v1.0 Gateway devices with the release of v2.0 BridgeWay Gateway devices. The last day to order the affected products is 12/31/2021. Customers with active service contracts will continue to receive support until 12/31/2022.
Pyramid Solutions announced the end of life (EOL) for the following BridgeWay v1.0 Gateway devices include:
- BridgeWay Ethernet to DeviceNet Gateway
- BridgeWay Ethernet to J1939 Gateway
- BridgeWay J1939 to Modbus Interface
The calendar of events for the EOL are as follows:
- End of Life: 12/31/2021
- End of Support: 12/31/2022
Replacement Gateways
Pyramid Solutions BridgeWay 2.0 Gateways are field proven, designed to provide immediate benefits and cost less than the BridgeWay 1.0 gateways.
BridgeWay v1.0
Part Number
Replacement Device:
Part
AB7603
BW4030
AB7645
BW4031
AB7606
BW2031
EOL Gateway Support
The end of support date specifies the end of all gateway related support, unless otherwise specified by separate announcement or customer service contract.
After this date, software updates, technical support, and hardware repairs will be unavailable.
Pyramid Solutions reserves the right to extend support beyond our stated date at our sole discretion. Conversely, hardware repairs may be limited due to component availability constraints. If any critical parts become unavailable before the EOS date, which affect our ability to provide a system repair or component replacement, Pyramid Solutions will update our end of support date and will inform all clients.
Contact Us
Pyramid Solutions
30200 Telegraph Road
Suite 440
Bingham Farms, MI 48025
www.PyramidSolutions.com
Media Contact
Dayna Carlin
Marketing Executive
2486865853
261145@email4pr.com