SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sirius Signal, the leader in marine safety innovations, announced today that a U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary policy letter from December 2021 mandates that day/night pyrotechnic flares are to be removed from its search and rescue aircraft and replaced with at least one Coast Guard-approved electronic visual distress signaling device (eVSDS) by June 2022.
"We were pleased to hear this news," said Anthony Covelli, Sirius Signal CEO. Sirius Signal manufacturers both a single color eVDSD, the C-1003, and the only USCG approved two-color eVDSD, the C-1002. Both products are the only eVDSDs that are made in America.
The C-1002 flashes the internationally known SOS distress signal — three short flashes, three long flashes, three short flashes, using a two-color plus infrared SOS flash pattern (red/orange and cyan) that has been found more effective against shoreline background light clutter, according to studies conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center.
The C-1003 also flashes the internationally known SOS distress signal using a single color (white) SOS flash pattern.
The C-1002 & C-1003 are available for purchase on the Sirius Signal website, and on Amazon.com, as well as at premier marine retailers.
Sirius Signal produces U.S. Coast Guard- and Transport Canada-approved day and nighttime distress devices with a focus on safety, technology, effectiveness, and sustainability. To learn more about purchasing Sirius Signal devices or being a part of our team, visit us at http://www.siriussignal.com or call 888.526.0005.
