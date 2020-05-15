Q BioMed Launches New Website Strontium89.com and Digital Marketing Campaign for Strontium89 (Strontium Chloride Sr-89 Injection, USP) Non-opioid Treatment for Metastatic Bone Pain

- Campaign for doctors and healthcare professionals eliminates need for in-person sales rep meetings; ideally suited for current social distancing guidelines and unique challenges faced by healthcare professionals today - Several institutions considering use of Strontium89 for their patients