DANIA BEACH, Fla., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting April 2 through April 30, Q Link Wireless will be providing for all new and existing customers:
• hotspot capabilities
• an add-on of 5GB for a total of 8GB
• affordable phone upgrades
• monthly rollovers for voice minutes and text
Low-income families who participate in government benefit programs can stay connected during these unprecedented times. Q Link Wireless is honored to be a trusted source of communication by the federal government. Subscribers can now stay connected to work, school, medical services and loved ones. Q Link Wireless will be here for you and your family as we take steps to help protect the health, safety and well-being of our customers and our employees.
"Communication is a fundamental right," explains Issa Asad, founder and CEO of Q Link Wireless. "Families who participate in any government benefit program should have the capabilities to reach loved ones, medical services and employers for greater peace of mind."
Q Link Wireless has adjusted our hours of operation effective immediately. You may now contact us from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday to Friday until further notice. You can still manage your account 24/7 from anywhere by logging in online or via the My Mobile Account app. Most questions can be answered by visiting our FAQs. If you are an existing customer, have an application pending or are considering our reliable service, please visit this page for assistance. Access affordable data as you need it by logging into your account at QLinkWireless.com or through the My Mobile Account app to grab low-cost data refills. To access super-fast solutions, visit our FAQs. Please keep in mind that due to the current situation, we're experiencing a high call volume, so you might experience longer wait times than normal. Our newly expanded network is fully operational and as reliable as ever! Our commitment to service is and will always be 100 percent. No matter what happens in the upcoming weeks, Q Link Wireless stands united with you.
About Q Link Wireless
Q Link Wireless is a pioneer in the telecommunications industry. The company understands that communication is a life essential to connect with loved ones, employers and emergency services. Q Link Wireless is able to offer free and discounted wireless services because they are an approved provider of the federal Lifeline Assistance program. The Lifeline Assistance program was created in 1984 by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) under Ronald Reagan and updated in 1996. It allows low-income individuals who cannot afford a mobile phone to obtain one at affordable rates, ensuring they have basic communication services that help them live safely and productively. The Lifeline Assistance program is funded by collective fees that make up the Universal Service Fund (USF). These USF fees are collected by all wireless service providers. Created in 1997 by the FCC, the USF meets universal service goals to monetarily contribute towards the safeguarding and advancement of accessible and reasonable communication services.
