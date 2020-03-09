REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, enterprise class Wireless LAN market revenue growth was flat in 2019. However, Wi-Fi 6 sales increased well over 50 percent quarter over quarter. Another rapid growth segment are sales of cloud-managed equipment, which enable efficient remote network management and troubleshooting features.
"Despite softening macro-economic conditions, users snapped up Wireless LAN equipment, in particular Wi-Fi 6 access points," said Tam Dell'Oro, Founder, CEO, and Wireless LAN Analyst at Dell'Oro Group. "During the quarter, manufacturers launched access points with the full rich features of Wi-Fi 6, previously unavailable. Manufacturers have priced Wi-Fi 6 to tip the market, which will make 2020 a very exciting year.
"Cloud-managed wireless LAN equipment has been growing faster than the overall market because of its ease of remote management. We were surprised at the strength of cloud-managed adoption by customers of Extreme Networks and Juniper Mist. We question whether the spread of coronavirus will bolster demand for cloud-managed as enterprises seek remote management," added Dell'Oro.
Additional highlights from the Wireless LAN 4Q19 Quarterly Report:
- Cisco leads worldwide market sales of Wi-Fi 6 about half of which are in North America. Outside North America, Huawei leads.
- NBASE-T ports rose sharply which will stimulate Campus Ethernet sales.
About the Reports
The Dell'Oro Group Wireless LAN Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the Enterprise Outdoor and Indoor markets, Wireless LAN Controllers with tables containing manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and unit shipments by the following wireless standards: 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) Wave 1 vs. Wave 2, 802.11n, and historic IEEE 802.11 standards. The Enterprise market is portrayed by Cloud vs. Premises Managed distribution, as well as by ten Vertical markets. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at dgsales@delloro.com.
About Dell'Oro Group
Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.