FLORENCE, Ky., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The newest addition to Balluff's inductive sensor family comes in a Q08 block-style housing (8 x 8 mm) and with an IO-Link interface. They monitor, control and automate processes and status conditions while flush-mounted in metal, while also providing the benefits of IO-Link.
IO-Link allows for important sensor parameters, such as switching cycles and operating temperature, to be sent to the controller. This condition monitoring provides insight into the process, allowing users to optimize performance of their machines, like using the data to determine preventative maintenance needs and improve efficiencies. IO-Link also allows for quick and easy connection and setup.
In addition to the output through IO-Link, a switching output is also available. With a switching frequency of 1200 Hz (SIO mode), these sensors are especially well-matched to applications that require high switching frequencies. Users can set the switchpoint after installation.
These Q08 block-style sensor join the M12 inductive sensors with IO-Link that Balluff already offers.
Features
- Q08 block-style housing for tight mounting situations
- IO-Link for quick, easy connection
- Flexible switchpoint setting after installation
- Cables with M08 and M12 connector available
For more information on our Q08 inductive sensors, visit https://www.balluff.com/en/de/products/product-news-overview/product-news/inductive-sensor-in-q08-housing-now-with-io-link/.
About Balluff Inc.: Balluff Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, Neuhausen, Germany, is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of inductive, photoelectric, vision, capacitive and magnetic sensors as well as linear position transducers, RFID systems, and networking products. Balluff products for OEM and factory floor solutions are used to control, regulate, automate, assemble, position, and monitor manufacturing, assembly, and packaging sequences for industries including metalworking, automotive, plastics, material handling, wood processing, aerospace, alternative energy, medical, electrical, and electronics.
