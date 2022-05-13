Elon Musk said recently he wants to "authenticate all real human beings" on Twitter. Q5id, Inc., the first-ever proven, authenticated self-managed identity solution, is reaching out to him about authenticating Twitter users in his pursuit of increased social accountability, freedom of expression, and authenticated users on the platform.
HILLSBORO, Ore., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Are Elon Musk and Twitter ready to join the proven identity revolution?
Here's the background: Elon Musk said recently he wants to "authenticate all real human beings" on Twitter. Q5id, Inc., the first-ever proven, authenticated self-managed identity solution, is reaching out to him about authenticating Twitter users in his pursuit of increased social accountability, freedom of expression, and authenticated users on the platform.
"Mr. Musk identified the need to 'authenticate all real humans' as one of his first orders of business assuming his buyout of Twitter is completed," says Q5id CEO Steve Larson. "Q5id has just the technology to make this happen. Through our unique patented IP (Intellectual Property) of leading-edge biometrics and background verification."
Identity can never be assumed; it must be proven. Financial institutions and other large commercial companies must meet rigorous KYC/AML (Know Your Customer/Anti-Money Laundering) requirements, so must trust that their customers are who they say they are. The Q5id Proven Identity solution provides the highest levels of security to these institutions eliminating the impact of identity theft and data breaches.
Q5id is also focused on putting individuals back in control of their own identities. With Q5id, individuals are protected from identity theft, and they self-manage their own information and identities.
"Identity theft, fraudulent transactions, and with Twitter, the universe of malware, scams, and subterfuge by organizations and governments are all part of a highly untrustworthy world," according to Q5id CISO Tony Clem. "Q5id creates proven trust where it didn't exist before, and is ready to build proven trust throughout the world."
Q5id is also reaching out to other commercial enterprises and individuals with its uniquely effective approach and technology. "Q5id is revolutionizing the way individuals can take back their identities, own and manage them," says Q5id CIO/CTO Becky Wanta. "Our solution is more beneficial and makes lists of proven identities much safer than the vulnerable customer lists most enterprises have today."
Contact: media@q5id.com
Twitter: @Q5idProvenID
About Q5id
Q5id is the world leader in proven, authenticated, trusted, secure, self-managed individual identity. Our vision is to change how the world works. In this new world, people take back control of their individual identities. Identity theft disappears, and companies know their customers as never before. Proven, authenticated, trusted, secure, self-managed individual identity is the future, and we are delivering it today.
Media Contact
Q5id, Q5id, 1 9712970337, media@q5id.com
SOURCE Q5id