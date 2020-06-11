MIAMI, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q6 Cyber, a leading provider of e-crime intelligence, and Alfa Group, a leading European provider of cybersecurity and fraud prevention solutions, today announced their partnership. Q6 Cyber's unique e-crime intelligence feeds, utilized by enterprises globally to prevent fraud, cybersecurity attacks, data breaches, and other electronic crimes will now be offered by Alfa Group throughout the European Union and the United Kingdom.
Q6 Cyber's cutting-edge technology monitors the "Digital Underground" - a vast universe of online sites, marketplaces, communities, and forums where hackers, fraudsters, and cybercriminals operate and interact. The company's 24x7 coverage includes not only the DarkWeb, but also malware networks, botnets, and other cybercrime infrastructure and private messaging platforms. Leveraging these data sources, Q6 Cyber delivers highly targeted intelligence that enables its clients to proactively detect and mitigate a range of financial and electronic crimes such as network intrusions, data breaches, account takeovers, and payment card fraud, among others.
"Today's organizations understand that cyber threat intelligence operations must expand in scope beyond cybersecurity to cover financial fraud and other related electronic crimes. Alfa Group's technology platform will now integrate Q6 Cyber's proprietary and sophisticated intelligence," said Fabrizio Mancini, Alfa Group's Global Head of Business Development. Adding, "Q6 Cyber is an extremely valuable addition to our partner network. Its exclusive and proven solutions will help organizations in Italy and throughout Europe bring e-crime intelligence to the forefront, to proactively combat cyber attacks and mitigate fraud losses."
To learn more about the product partnership between Alfa Group and Q6 Cyber, visit www.q6cyber.com.
About Q6 Cyber: Based in Miami and Tel Aviv, Q6 Cyber is an innovative e-crime intelligence company. Q6 Cyber comprehensively monitors the "Digital Underground" (including the DarkWeb, DeepWeb, cybercriminal and fraudster marketplaces, communities, and networks) to spot relevant threats before they materialize into fraud losses or damaging breaches. The company's targeted and actionable intelligence has been proven to deliver high ROI to enterprise customers around the world. Learn more at www.q6cyber.com
About Alfa Group: Alfa Group is a group of companies that for over 20 years has been operating in the ICT sector, offering solutions and services in Cyber Security, Business Process Management and ERP. Alfa Group provides value-added services, expert consulting and leader technologies for some of the largest Italian companies across all sectors. The Group is present in Italy in Rome, Milan, Bologna and Fermo, and in The Nederlands, with its Eindhoven office. More information on www.alfagroup.it
