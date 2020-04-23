PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QA Cafe, a leading provider of network test and analysis solutions for broadband access, home networks, consumer electronics and service providers, today announced the first fully comprehensive automated test platform for Wi-Fi 6 capable access devices. With the addition of 802.11ax support in its high performance, dedicated test appliance, CDRouter gives service providers and manufacturers increased confidence and faster time to market for their Wi-Fi 6 products and service offerings.
"Current world events have shown the critical importance of wireless technology in connecting people," said Timothy Winters, Chief Technology Officer at QA Cafe. "While there are many solutions on the market for testing the physical layer, there hasn't been a solution for comprehensive testing of full featured Wi-Fi 6 routers, gateways, and access points. We're excited to help the industry bring quality 802.11ax products to market faster at a time when there is heavy competitive pressure to strengthen their positioning as advanced, robust and secure."
The addition expands CDRouter's ever-growing portfolio of thousands of expert designed test cases and network simulation capabilities. Developers and ISP network architects will be able to test their Wi-Fi 6 implementations for security, IPv6, TCP, user applications, management protocols, and more, in addition to scaling and multi-client performance using simulated Wi-Fi clients. Full automation and comprehensive coverage of this testing dramatically increases product quality and saves valuable time and effort for developers.
"Wi-Fi routers and APs are more complex than ever before," said Matt Langlois, Director of Engineering at QA Cafe. "Their quality is critical in both home and enterprise environments, especially when the number of Wi-Fi connections demanded by end-users has increased exponentially. They require many different protocols and technologies to work well and work together. Ad-hoc manual testing is not sustainable and can no longer ensure all the pieces work together as a system. Industry standard automated testing is needed to make sure that happens."
Wi-Fi 6 testing support is available now on QA Cafe's NTA1000v7 platform for CDRouter. Interested parties can contact the CDRouter team at www.qacafe.com/request/.
About QA Cafe
QA Cafe is a dynamic software company and leading provider of IP testing solutions and packet capture analysis tools for broadband access, home networks, consumer electronics, and enterprise IT. Its flagship products include CDRouter, providing comprehensive and fully-automated testing for broadband gateways, Wi-Fi access points and mesh systems, consumer VoIP gateways, set-top-boxes, and smart home hubs enabling the Internet of Things. QA Cafe's CloudShark transforms network and security analysis workflows by providing a secure environment to organize, collaborate and analyze packet captures.
